Two new World Surf League contests are coming to the Central Coast this winter

Good news for local and global surfing aficionados alike: Two new World Surf League Qualifying Series surfing competitions will be hosted on Central Coast shores this winter.

Local nonprofits Surfers of Tomorrow and Visit SLO Cal announced a new partnership that will bring surfing competitions known as the SLO Cal Open Series to Morro Bay and Pismo Beach.

The new series will rebrand the Pismo Beach Open — originally held in the fall — to the SLO CAL Open in Pismo Beach, which will be held from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020.

Morro Bay will be the site of the second contest of the series, which will be held from Feb. 27 to March 1, 2020.

Both contests will bring surfers from across the United States and over a dozen countries in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

The Qualifying Series events will be at the 1,000 level, which means they will be more accessible for younger surfers hoping to break into the World Surf League.

“There are currently only three qualifying World Surf League competitions in California,” said Chuck Davidson, President and CEO of Visit SLO CAL in a press release. “The new SLO CAL Open series will fill a need in the state for the QS1,000’s. Since these events are relatively smaller than other World Surf League events, they provide a rare opportunity for young people to enter the sport in a competitive way.”

The World Surf League promotes and broadcasts contests online to a global audience.

Proceeds from the events will go to surfing nonprofits and related initiatives, such as Surfers of Tomorrow and local high school surfing teams.