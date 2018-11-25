Chuck Liddell knocked out in first round against rival Tito Ortiz

Mixed martial arts star Chuck Liddell, who came out of retirement to fight rival Tito Ortiz on Saturday night, lost to Ortiz in the first round, according to CBS Sports.

The fight, held at The Forum in Inglewood, lasted 4 minutes and 24 seconds, according to MMAfighting.com.

According to one Bleacher Report writer, Liddell, a former Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight champion, was “woefully ill-equipped” for the fight, which CBS Sports called “ill-advised.”

“His movements were stiff to the point of being wobbly. His punches were slow to the point it was hard to imagine one landing,” Bleacher Report wrote, referring to Liddell. “The moment Ortiz landed a clean right hand, Liddell — who lost his last three UFC bouts by knockout — was down and out.”

The matchup was the third between Liddell, 48, of Santa Barbara, and Ortiz, 43, of Huntington Beach. It came eight years after Liddell’s last fight in 2010.

Ortiz came out of retirement for a second time for the fight.

Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Productions, one of the top boxing promoters in the industry, promoted the fight. In July, Liddell told ESPN that “it feels great to sign a deal.”

“The rivalry is worse than it ever was,” Ortiz told ESPN at the time. “This isn’t made for TV. This is as real as it gets.”

Liddell, a Cal Poly graduate and former San Luis Obispo resident who’s known as “The Iceman,” won his last two fights against Ortiz, in 2004 and 2006, via knockouts.

Liddell last won a fight in 2007 against Wanderlei Silva. He lost his next three matches via knockout before retiring.

Since his retirement, Liddell has been involved in a number of legal battles and spent time as an actor and contestant on “Dancing with the Stars.” He was an executive at the UFC until 2016.