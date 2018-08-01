Former Cal Poly standout David Nwaba to sign with Cleveland Cavaliers: reports

It looks like David Nwaba will have a new home in the NBA this season after he reportedly agreed to sign a free-agent deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to multiple reports, the former Cal Poly star and the Cavs are still working out the terms of the deal that should be finalized this week.

Nwaba, 25, was a valuable contributor for the Chicago Bulls off the bench last season and averaged 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 70 games. He averaged over 23 minutes a game, had 21 starts and was known for his high-energy defense and ability to finish at the rim.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Cavs are getting a fun player in Nwaba. I wish him the best of luck. He provided a lot of nice moments during a tough season to watch. Here are some of my favorites: pic.twitter.com/DE5wzKV7aD — Stephen Noh (@StephNoh) August 1, 2018

Nwaba became an unrestricted free agent when the Bulls rescinded a qualifying offer in July. He reportedly talked to other teams, including the Indiana Pacers, before agreeing to sign with the Cavs.

Nwaba would join a Cavs team that advanced to the NBA Finals last season, but also one now without LeBron James — the player who got them there — after the mega-star signed with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this summer.

After averaging 12.5 points and 6.3 rebounds his senior season at Cal Poly in 2016, Nwaba went undrafted and landed with the Los Angeles D-Fenders, the Lakers’ NBA Development League team.

Nwaba, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, made his NBA debut for the Lakers in February 2017 and signed with the Bulls the following season.