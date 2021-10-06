Opponents of critical race theory are wrong. We need to trust our teachers

The Paso Robles Unified School District is among those that have banned the teaching of critical race theory.

Gordon Mullin was wrong about the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

He was wrong about the unhoused population. And now he’s wrong again about critical race theory.

We all want our kids to have an education that imparts honesty about who we are, integrity in how we treat others,and courage to do what’s right, no matter our color, background or zip code. But let’s be real. The right wing, hair-on-fire hysteria about CRT is not really about some esoteric academic discipline. No, it’s really about their resentment over diversity initiatives and changing history curricula. A small minority of aggressive, right-wing instigators is making a nationally coordinated effort to control curriculum and stop educators and districts from working toward racial equity.

The same ideologues who have denied our classrooms’ resources and demanded sacrifices of our teachers are now stoking fears about our schools, trying to dictate what teachers say, and to block kids from learning our shared stories of confronting injustice to build a more perfect union.

Already this year at least eight states have introduced laws restricting how race can be taught in public schools; the Brookings Institute notes that nearly 20 additional states have introduced or plan to introduce similar legislation. These efforts are attempting to prohibit the teaching of ideas they don’t like — that’s censorship.

These radicals want to divide us by turning diverse elements of the community against each other, but anti-racist, progressive curricula actually serve to strengthen community bonds, cultivate a shared sense of purpose and deepen our collective learning by honoring the dignity, history and experiences of every single student.

In a globalizing and rapidly changing world, we owe it to our children to provide a relevant and culturally responsive education. One that values the range of identities our students bring to the classroom, and capitalizes on their intertwined stories to build greater understanding about who they are and how they each belong. Rather than banning books and the lessons they hold, let’s let teachers teach, and keep politicians from legislating away our right to the truth.

San Luis Obispo resident Dona Hare Price says she is proud to have spent her entire professional career supporting students, families and educators.