A big ‘M’ is one of SLO’s most iconic landmarks. Thank you, class of ’66!

The big initial “M” on Cerro San Luis is often mistakenly thought to refer to the Madonna family. It actually stands for Mission High, and it was made by the class of 1966.

The class of 1966, which is celebrating its 55th reunion this weekend, wanted to create a sturdy symbol to represent their beloved high school, then called Mission Central Catholic High School.

To make this project a reality, I obtained permission from the land owner at the time, Dr. Edison French.

Ray Cattaneo did the design work for the giant “M” and we were ready for action.

To surmount the obstacle of lifting that much concrete up to the height at that angle, Ray designed a pulley system that enabled us to make a load of concrete down on the plateau and lift 5 gallons at a time by driving his jeep, with a rope connected to it, around the tree and down the road. Then the jeep would have to be backed up to return the bucket.

This took numerous weekends. There was not one person out of the entire class of 1966 who did not spend at least two entire days up there, poison oak and all.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

During this construction period, some students from SLO High raided the work site and ruined the stored cement sacks! Mission students, however, discovered the persons involved and received restitution. Some of those SLO High rebels are quite prominent citizens of the city today.

To this day, each year the freshman class of what is now called Mission College Preparatory High School makes the trek up San Luis Mountain to repaint the school icon.

Some members of the class of 1966 are still around. Jan Mello and her husband, Louis Mello, and Ray Cattaneo (Cattaneo Bros. Jerky) are names you might recognize.

One thing the “Lively Ones” learned from this experience was that classes need this type of cohesive function to exist as one unit and build true class unity, spirit and friendships that last forever.

Get involved with you class and your school and stay involved and you will have a lifetime of memories.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Steve Boyle has lived in San Luis Obispo for 73 years.

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 3:46 PM.