Five years in … and still waiting for CPUC to decide how to replace Diablo Canyon energy

Diablo Canyon, California’s last nuclear power plant, is scheduled to shut down beginning in 2024.

This week marks the fifth anniversary of the announcement that PG&E will retire the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plants at the end of their respective NRC licenses in 2024 and 2025.

The Alliance for Nuclear Responsibility (A4NR), together with the utility, labor, environmental groups and local governments, came to a settlement on the process back in 2016. But it is now 2021.

Fewer years remain until the closing than have passed since its announcement. Wildfires, brownouts and drought have justifiably raised public concern about “keeping the lights on.” And still the question is being asked: What power will replace Diablo Canyon, and how can that be achieved without increasing greenhouse emissions?

PG&E made clear that they were done with Diablo, as the exodus of customers to Community Choice Energy providers and unfavorable economics in light of decreasing renewable costs doomed ongoing operations of the nuclear plant. The original 2016 retirement proposal had a 3-tiered plan for replacing energy lost from the shuttering of Diablo. In the end, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) did not rule on any plan for replacing Diablo, instead striking the replacement energy portion of the deal and punting the issue to their internal Integrated Resource Plan, or IRP proceedings.

The problem is that IRP proceedings have been cumbersome, bureaucratic and anything but timely. Often inconclusive, they generate studies and requests for more studies; very few actual electrons are generated.

Meanwhile, Diablo contributes the overwhelming majority of PG&E’s self-calculated “above-market” costs — more than $1.25 billion in 2020 alone!

The state Legislature has led on this issue, first with Senate Bill 1090 in 2018, requiring that: “The (Public Utilities) commission shall ensure that integrated resource plans are designed to avoid any increase in emissions of greenhouse gases as a result of the retirement of Diablo Canyon...”

But the CPUC has not fulfilled that mandate even though it has the legal authority to do so. This flaunting of the Legislature had Assembly Utilities and Energy Committee chairman Chris Holden recently scold the CPUC at an oversight hearing, noting that the Legislature passes bills with “clear directives that get ignored” by the CPUC.

While the DMV and EDD may be the more visible face of an unresponsive state government, the persistent negligence of the CPUC goes relatively unnoticed except for utility and ratepayer watchdogs, notwithstanding the millions of energy customers paying rates far above the national averages.

In addition, the CPUC authorization of updated decommissioning costs for Diablo Canyon has languished for 18 months, despite a comprehensive settlement agreement between PG&E, ratepayer advocates and the county.

Failure to issue a timely decision in this case may cause ripple effects in planning the decommissioning, which in turn affects potential projects for reuse of the Diablo site.

Another hot summer looms, and the CPUC remains inert. Thankfully, some projects are underway for battery storage, —and legislation like AB 525 looks to jump-start the offshore wind energy boom, but the effort will be years in the making.

So if the lights go out this summer, and if natural gas fired plants are called in to the rescue, it’s facile but inaccurate to blame the closing of Diablo Canyon. The CPUC has known this day was coming for five years and dropped the ball. More than a few studies by the Energy Commission and the CA Independent System Operator have outlined alternatives. Ratepayers can get behind supporting legislation like AB 525 to move things forward on paper, but the key action is to demand that legislators put some real heat on the CPUC itself.

Fires do not need to be lit in our precious woodlands and chapparal; they need to be lit under the backsides of the appointed commissioners who seem content on fiddling while watching California burn.

David Weisman is legislative director for the Alliance for Nuclear Responsibility Legal Fund, www.a4nr.org.