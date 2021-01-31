COVID-19 stories: What it’s like for young adults facing eviction in SLO County

Cassidy Clark, a Cuesta College student, says job insecurity and the threat of eviction have weighed heavily on young adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Think back to when you were in your twenties. How would your life have changed if the COVID-19 pandemic hit then?

The impact the pandemic’s had on working young adults has not been given enough attention.

While some young adults are financially supported by their parents, that’s not the case for everyone.

Most young adults don’t have savings to fall back on so they completely rely on wages from work to pay for classes, food and rent.

That’s why I work at a San Luis Obispo restaurant and also attend Cuesta College full time.

My friend, who was an assistant manager of a local pizza shop and Cuesta student, came home to an eviction notice posted on his door in the early days of the pandemic. He survived by couch surfing for several months.

The most common struggle is the stress surrounding financial insecurity; workers unsure of how much they will make that month.

With COVID cases fluctuating, our county has bounced in between tiers, each time bringing changes to the service industries. Working in food service, these changes drastically alter the amount of money we can take home in a week.

Holidays and tips are hailed as our saving grace. One night of tips alone can pay your rent!

However, right before Thanksgiving our COVID cases spiked and the restaurant had to return to outside seating, then moved to take-out only. This was a huge hit for the servers and bussers who were unable to pay rent and unsure how to file the required forms to prevent evictions.

A friend’s mother was laid off due to COVID and used all of her savings to keep her family housed. Her sister, now the primary provider, works long shifts at the hospital and is exhausted and overwhelmed. The family struggles to pay the bills; all necessary expenses — including her grandmother’s assisted living and a family member’s chemo bills. It shouldn’t be rent or medicine.

Quarantine orders also have had a negative impact. When my mother tested positive for COVID (she is an essential worker), my quarantine of 10-14 days didn’t start until hers ended and was, in total, 24 days.

One coworker had to quarantine twice after being exposed; unemployment covered the first quarantine, but not the second. Losing two weeks of pay at the end of the month makes a difference on whether your able to pay rent.

Practicing safety and following health regulations should not jeopardize your home, yet it is impossible to stay home to protect your health and pay rent at the same time.

As the end of the month approaches, many of my friends are at risk of eviction. A strong local eviction moratorium and federal, state and local direct assistance for renters and small landlords are absolutely necessary.

One can only follow a stay-at-home order if there is a home in which to stay.

Rent debt is accumulating — but the pandemic remains.

Cassidy Clark is a sophomore at Cuesta College where she studies political science. She is a graduate of San Luis Obispo High School and is an intern for the SLO County Democratic Party Community Action Committee.