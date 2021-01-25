One of my top priorities in Congress: Protecting Central Coast’s priceless public lands

I represent some of the most beautiful places in the nation, so I have a unique appreciation for our public lands and the diverse communities that rely on them. From San Luis Obispo to Santa Barbara and down to Ventura, life in California is lived outdoors.

I raised my children on the Central Coast and taught them to appreciate the natural wonders around us. I want future generations, including my grandkids, to enjoy them too, which is why protecting our way of life and the public lands that support us are among my top priorities.

Protecting our way of life was why I chose to serve our nation as a U.S. Marine, before serving in government. Protecting our country from all threats, including the threat of climate change, and advancing our prosperity are some of my main drivers as a public servant. With a Democratic House, Senate and president we have both the ability and responsibility to protect our public lands from environmental harm.

I’m thrilled to see President Joe Biden immediately take bold and decisive action to protect our environment. The new administration’s commitment to protecting our public lands will not only help combat climate change, but will also support the mental, physical and economic health of American communities, the stability of American businesses and safeguard our nation’s most precious natural resources.

For starters, President Biden has pledged to conserve nearly a third of U.S. land and water by 2030 in his 30 by 30 plan. Now more than ever, with social distancing and other safety precautions in place, Californians have retreated to the great outdoors for exercise, for stress-relief, and for connection to their communities and themselves.

Moreover, local economies built around nature are struggling. In California alone, the outdoor recreation industry contributes an estimated $52.1 billion of added value to the state’s economy, supporting over 588,000 jobs for Californians and thousands of small businesses. Supporting public lands supports both American entrepreneurs and American workers and will be crucial as we continue to weather this pandemic and set our sights on recovery.

Additionally, President Biden has pledged to pause fossil fuel extraction on all federal lands. The climate benefits from this alone will be massive, with pollution from these drilling efforts contributing an estimated 20-25% of all U.S. carbon emissions. We ought to go one step further, and ban oil and gas leasing off California’s entire coastline. The very first bill I introduced was the California Clean Coast Act, which does just that, and I will keep working to protect our coast from devastating oil spills.

Lastly, I’m encouraged the Biden administration will restore and expand the public lands and monuments attacked under the Trump administration. His intention to restore Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments to their intended size, taken in tandem with the 30 by 30 announcement signals the administration’s commitment to protecting outdoor access for all people. I take this commitment seriously too, which is why I introduced the Central Coast Heritage Protection Act. This bill passed in the House last year and would protect nearly 250,000 acres of land within Los Padres National Forest and Carrizo Plain National Monument from development.

This past year damaged our democracy, our economy and our collective national health. We were tested, but as we look ahead, I’m optimistic about our future. With a new administration and fresh ideas on Capitol Hill, I’m reassured that the best days for the American people and our treasured public lands are yet to come. I’m excited to see how we in Congress, along with President Biden, can hold onto and build upon this momentum in 2021. We’re certainly heading in the right direction.

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, is serving his third term in Congress.