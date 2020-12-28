Christmas Dinner for the Homeless is a SLO tradition; here’s how volunteers pulled it off in 2020

In previous years, students decorated gift bags for SLO’s annual Christmas Dinner for the Homeless. The event still took place this year, by offering meals and care packages to go. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

What I witnessed on Christmas Day made up for a heart-wrenching 2020.

When planning for the SLO Christmas Dinner for the Homeless began six months ago, many well-intentioned friends advised we forego the event this year.

“It’s not worth the risk”, I was repeatedly told.

This annual event has long been used to furnish local homeless with warm winter clothing care packages, while also providing a fun evening and a brief respite from their worries. This year, homeless people are one of the most vulnerable populations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these individuals were already in poorer health than the general population and have reduced access to basic services. They can’t observe “stay at home” orders and have limited access to face masks and even hand washing. For all these reasons, it was imperative that the 2020 Christmas Dinner still take place.

While obsessing over the best way to keep both guests and volunteers safe, it was unclear how the community would feel about helping this year. Even more worrisome was the fact that an unprecedented number of both sheltered and unsheltered individuals’ were food challenged.

As I learned of the growing demand for food locally, I became aware and in awe of the many selfless individuals throughout the county who have been working tirelessly all year long to ameliorate this need. My fear that the pandemic would leave us with an insufficient number of volunteers to care for the homeless this Christmas was unfounded. The SLO community came through like never before. I am truly humbled to be part of such a generous and compassionate community.

This year, nearly 500 to-go meals were distributed at the Odd Fellows Hall, 40 Prado Homeless Services Center and to a large number of families and individuals in Atascadero, Los Osos, Morro Bay and the city of SLO. Winter care packages, sleeping bags and gift cards were also provided.

While this event has never been about the volunteers, there are countless organizations and individuals who truly deserve to be recognized. Tremendous thanks goes out to Congregations Beth David and Ohr Tzafon, Temple Ner Shalom, Mountainbrook Church, United Way of SLO, Talley Family Farms, San Luis Sourdough, SLO Camp-N-Pack, Ride-On, SLO Odd Fellows, Los Ranchos Elementary, Old Mission School, Morro Bay Lions Club, Sikh Seva volunteers, Petra Restaurant, California Fresh, Mr. Pickles, Perry Ford, Coast Nissan, Rancho Grande Motors, PG&E, Kiwanis Club of SLO, Target, San Luis Garbage, Marburg, Naomi Blakely, Roman Bukachevsky, Billy Foppiano, Joni Epperson, Sally Mello, Linda Fidell, and Andrea Brown. Also, enormous appreciation goes to the numerous individuals who cooked, donated, sewed masks, knitted scarves and volunteered their time on Christmas Day. Special thanks go to Vivian Levy, Lisa Leutwyler and Randi Brevetz for their months of assistance.

Despite this year’s hardships, this event is a beautiful reminder that there are innumerable compassionate, altruistic people in this wonderful community. Making life a little easier for those who are struggling is an invaluable gift itself. With gratitude and respect, I wish you all a happy, healthy and peaceful 2021!

Sheri Eibschutz is coordinator of the Christmas Dinner for the Homeless.