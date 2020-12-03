Don’t zone out just because the election is over. Here are ways to stay involved in SLO

Andy Pease

The 2020 elections may be over, but ongoing community participation is still essential for local decisions on policies and priorities.

Based on the astonishing 89% voter turnout, we have a deeply engaged population. Whether your candidate was elected or not, here are a few ways to stay involved with local government.

First is the budget process. At the city of San Luis Obispo, we use a two-year cycle for setting priorities and budget allocations. The process begins now for the 2021-2023 financial plan, and residents and non-residents are encouraged to take part in an online survey at www.slocity.org/opencityhall to rank their priorities. There will be a virtual forum in January for additional input.

As former City Manager Katie Lichtig used to say, we can do anything, but we can’t do everything.

Community feedback helps the council prioritize issues the community values most and develop a budget that funds programs and projects to implement those priorities.

Potential areas to prioritize include economic recovery, climate action, transportation, housing affordability, parks and open space, traffic reduction, diversity and inclusion, public safety and addressing homelessness.

Another opportunity for involvement is through the advisory bodies.

The city is recruiting for open spots on several committees, including Personnel, Tree, Tourism, Parks & Rec, Human Relations and Cultural Heritage, among others. Find descriptions of each committee, available openings and applications at www.slocity.org/volunteer.

Applications are due by Jan. 15. All committee meetings are open to the public, so anyone can listen and participate even if they are not an appointed member.

Finally, members of the public can always attend virtual council meetings or reach out to city council directly, through email, phone or scheduling a meeting by logging on to www.slocity.org/government.

Elections are a time of differentiation, but rhetoric aside, we have significant issues to address as a community and we’ll need to work together.

I am proud to have been reelected, but I recognize I did not win in a landslide; 17,210 voters, or 63%, did not vote for me at all, and I say to you with humility: I’m listening.

I don’t mean to be naive or imply we’ll all agree on a direction forward. I’m reaching out from a pragmatic perspective – there are great ideas out there and addressing our biggest challenges will take every alliance we can get. The more we understand each other, the more likely we’ll be able to spot our commonalities when they emerge.

While some of our priorities may differ, many are the same: We love this city and want to keep its special, unique character. We treasure our downtown, our open space, our arts and culture. We are fiercely protective of our local businesses, appreciative of our entrepreneurs and generous with our nonprofits. We love our parks, kids’ programs, farmers markets, senior services, concerts in the plaza, and so much more.

Our shared ideals inspire our commitment to this city, and our diversity of thought strengthens our resilience.

No matter how you voted, your ongoing engagement matters more than ever.

Andy Pease was the top vote getter in the 2020 SLO City Council election, winning her second term.