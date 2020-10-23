Risky radical policies? This is what responsible SLO governance looks like

San Luis Obispo City has a “tradition of fiscal responsibility,” two City Council members write.

If it’s mathematically possible, political consultant Amber Johnson is at least 110% wrong in declaring the City of San Luis Obispo insolvent (“SLO is practically insolvent, thanks to the progressive left,” Tribune, Oct. 21).

We mention math because Ms. Johnson cherry picked a grand total of three city programs that she says reflect radical left policies, insinuates they are frivolous, and somehow concludes that the city is insolvent. This is patently false.

In fact, this year the council unanimously approved a balanced budget, just as SLO city councils have done for decades. This wasn’t easy. We had to cut the 2019-20 budget by $33.4 million, a 17% reduction. Yet, we have preserved our most essential services, including public safety, good roads and SLO’s clean air and water.

And there is more to our tradition of fiscal responsibility. Our annual audits are immaculate; the city’s bond rating is AA; our annual debt is a very low 2.7% of operating cost, and we maintain a sound “rainy day” reserve, which helped us through declining revenues caused by this pandemic.

This is prudent management, not radical stewardship.

Let’s take a closer look at what Ms. Johnson implied is frivolous spending.

She cited a $30,000 environmental-related project, a $70,000 plan aimed at helping local businesses, and a $1.5 million capital improvement project (bike lanes), part of which has been deferred due to the current economic environment.

Collectively, these three projects are less than 1% of the city’s annual budget. Moreover, hundreds, if not thousands of residents, have indicated that they want these programs.

We note that Ms. Johnson thinks city salaries are bloated, but it’s worth noting that, as a percentage of revenue, the city’s payroll was lower in fiscal year 2019-20 than a decade ago.

Ms. Johnson also seeks to lay at our feet the problem of unfunded pension liabilities. These liabilities predate this council, and, in fact, are a statewide and national problem. What this council has done is come up with a realistic plan to pay down these liabilities in a responsible yet aggressive manner. And let’s not forget, employees have agreed to reductions in their benefits to help manage costs.

As to Ms. Johnson’s allegation — presented without evidence — that this council has been “working to denigrate independent women who dare challenge the status quo,” we note that there are four independent women on this council who don’t always agree with each other.

What keeps us awake at night is what happens if voters reject Measure G-20. If this proposed net increase of 1% in the sales tax fails, we will have to cut services in ways that nobody will like. Some might call it “lean and efficient” to cut police and fire, to slash programs that help local businesses, to cut others that deal with homelessness, and to defer maintenance of roads and parks.

Call us radical, but we think these cuts would decimate our community’s overall health and safety.

This is why Measure G-20 has earned the endorsements of a broad array of community groups — among them the SLO Chamber of Commerce, Downtown SLO and SLO U40, as well as more than 70 community leaders from across the political spectrum.

At the end of her Viewpoint, Ms. Johnson made an important observation: “The people of this town want personal safety and to be secure in their property. They want good jobs, affordable housing and great education for their kids.”

We agree with Ms. Johnson 100%. These goals are exactly what we strive to support in each and every one of our decisions as San Luis Obispo City Council members.

Carlyn Christianson and Erica A. Stewart serve on the San Luis Obispo City Council.