I’m a mayor and a SLO County Democrat — and I’m taking heat for endorsing a Republican

Arroyo Grande Mayor Caren Ray Russom: Cancer screening “literally saved my life.” dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

By now many have heard that I have endorsed Jordan Cunningham for Assembly. I knew my endorsement of a Republican would make waves, but it has been a tsunami. I feel it’s important to speak to you all directly, so you hear straight from me.

I will firstly say that I have been known for my non-partisan, collaborative approach to government for my entire 15 years of service, so a cross-endorsement is not out of character at all. No, I have not switched parties.

I think it is important to our community, indeed the entire nation, to have people in power demonstrate that we can work across the partisan divide, and I am using my influence to try to move the community toward a more collaborative, civil place.

I am so disheartened at some of the very partisan emails and calls I have received that have called my integrity into question for taking this approach, but so be it. I feel in my heart I must do what I can to heal our extremist trajectory.

Jordan and I have a solid working relationship. He has stepped up for Arroyo Grande, especially in helping us cut serious red-tape in Sacramento with Caltrans.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

We both agree that especially during this pandemic our small businesses need focused support. Further, he has taken very strong action to support education legislation via Career Technical Education (CTE), which I believe is something really important to our next generation of students. He has taken measures against teen vaping as well, something I made a strong stand against as I introduced policy that bans the sale of vaping products in our city.

Jordan and I work hard to serve all our constituents, regardless of party. That’s what good leaders do.

Does that mean we agree on everything? Of course not. But in terms of who is helping Arroyo Grande, Jordan is the clear choice for me. I don’t have anything at all against Dawn Addis. She is a fine lady and a great council member for Morro Bay , and she has a bright future ahead of her. But I don’t endorse someone based on gender or party.

I do not assume the best candidate is, by definition, the one from the same party as I am. I endorse based on my personal experience, goals and on my professional service to all citizens of Arroyo Grande.

I do not want a one-party system. I teach world history. I am well aware of the consequences of that, and many in this country seem to have forgotten what that looks like over time. The best political system is the one where we can all disagree civilly, find solutions, compromise and make policy together.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

We should not dismiss others, or embrace others, simply for their party registration. We are strongest when divergent thinking is embraced. I will fight for that for as long as I am able.

Right now, my most important issue for me this election is healing the division I believe is an existential threat to America, and I am doing what I can to affect that. I will never take a partisan approach to politics. I am sorry if that causes me to lose your support. I’m being straight and honest with you — something else I’m well known for. I’ll take the heat for that because I believe it’s the right thing to do overall.

I hope that helps you see where I am coming from, even if we do not agree. I hope and pray that the deep divide and derision in this country can be healed. If not, our nation is doomed.

I am called to do what I can. I call on you to open your mind and do the same for the good of us all.

Caren Ray Russom is mayor of Arroyo Grande.