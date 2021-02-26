They know how to ‘mean-tweet’ but Republicans can’t govern. Texas is a prime example

The catastrophe in Texas is further evidence Republicans have no “governing philosophy.”

Their vision of public policy is to oppose all progressive ideas and mean-tweet. Their version of governing is to vilify society’s most vulnerable and suppress non-white votes.

As Texans died in the frozen dark, all that state’s leadership did was blame others: windmills, Rep. AOC, the Green New Deal – anything to deflect fault from their incompetence.

The governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and every elected official involved in Texas energy policy is Republican. They deliberately refused to plan and manage the state’s fossil fuel-dependent energy generation and distribution system, bowing to threadbare free-market dogma.

Their willful neglect of essential public utilities — their refusal to govern — is at the core of this world-class disaster.

There’s dawning realization that Texas Republicans’ fealty to far-right doctrine is, in fact, an inability to govern. That’s hardly surprising, given the 40-year “government-is-the-problem” crusade of Reagan, Gingrich, Ted Cancruz and the rest.

Unskilled at governing, Republicans instead wage culture war, as insightfully assessed by Adam Serwer in The Atlantic.

“(W)hen California was struggling with much smaller blackouts in late 2020, ambitious Texas Republicans were sneering at the state on social media. … Texas politicians were so interested in California’s struggles last year because California is an easy conservative shorthand for liberalism… .”

Republican leaders indulge the paranoid style of politics to deflect blame for deliberate dereliction. Their scapegoats are immigrants, gay and transgender people, the media, Democrats, California — any person or group to distract from their own incompetence.

The GQP (formerly known as the GOP) has bills pending in at least 20 states targeting the transgender community’s civil rights. They’re pushing some 100 bills restricting voter access across the nation.

Clearly, the GQP must “win” elections by suppressing votes rather than offering competent, popular public policy.

Why they malign the politically weak and suppress their votes is well established: Because they can, particularly in places where many Americans would rather catch COVID than vote for anyone with a “D” by their name.

Sub-zero weather killing people, food lines, no heat, no water, disrupted COVID vaccine distribution — apparently, most Texas voters would rather suffer that than vote Democrat.

“We’d freeze to death to own the libs,” Serwer sums up.

The political contest of our time is between two starkly different philosophies, abjectly illustrated in frozen Texas: One wants government to do things for people, the other wants government to do things to people.

Texans now know the difference. Perhaps more of them understand the GQP’s focus on isolating, marginalizing and demonizing certain Americans doesn’t translate into sound public policy — the kind that keeps the heat on and the water running.

The GQP can’t seem to comprehend the essential ingredient of competent government: inclusivity — government by and for all the people. It makes democracy work.

Democrats are consistently unable to translate this core value of inclusion into a cogent counterpunch against the GQP’s well-honed tactic of division.

Only Democrats fight for easier voting access and transgender civil rights, among many others. But losing elections makes that difficult.

The GQP’s “symbolic politics,” Serwer notes, doesn’t provide water, food and shelter in emergencies. Progressive public policy does.

In trying to make this case recently, I flippantly referred to the left’s growing insistence on the use of gender pronouns. There are other examples I could have chosen. I regret that. I’m sorry it caused discomfort for some of the very people Democrats want to help.

It certainly distracted from this crucial reality: SLO County Democrats must do better convincing voters that government should help people, not hurt them.

They can win more elections by arguing that compassionate, honest, helpful politics equals competent, good government – an assurance our local public health, mental health, hard infrastructure, economy and environment are managed well in times of crisis and stability.

It’s a winning election strategy.

Local GQPers can’t make that case. They’ve demonstrated such servility to fact-free, science-free dogma in air quality, energy, water management, or COVID policy that it’s hurting SLO County.

Democrats articulating competent government can win elections: A vote for a Democrat is a vote for fair treatment for all Americans, healthcare for all, demilitarizing police, criminal justice reform — programs that help, not hurt working people.

It’s a vote to affirm clean energy is a job maker, not a job taker.

Competent, honest, fact-based government vs. incompetent, lying, scapegoat-the-weak government.

Which governing philosophy to choose — it shouldn’t be a tough call.

Tribune Columnist Tom Fulks serves on the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Central Committee.