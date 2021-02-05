Do you really want to honor blue lives? Then read these dos and don’ts

Police officers have tough jobs, and misguided shows of support can make it even harder.

The presence of the “Back the Blue” movement within the Central Coast is utterly laughable. It is a futile exercise in making mediocre mortals feel better about their own lackluster existence by riding the coattails of public servants.

All of the inflammatory cheerleading, nasty rhetoric and flag desecrating serves only one thing: egos.

It is virtue signaling, and I must say the virtues of the Bullsh*t Batman Brigade and the Badge Bunnies are completely off base from those who actually live blue lives.

I come from four generations of law enforcement. I was 8 years old, crying into my Mac-n-Cheese at the kitchen table, when my dad was sent down to Los Angeles from the Morro Bay Police Department to assist with the Rodney King riots.

Thankfully, the ‘80s and ‘90s in SLO County weren’t a particularly dangerous time or demographic, but any time you put on a uniform, you have as many haters as you do admirers.

I wouldn’t have changed my upbringing as a cop’s kid for the world.

Some of my best childhood memories involved ride-alongs and playing hide-and-seek in the dispatch pit with familiar faces who grew up to become our local law enforcement leadership today. Some of the most remarkable people I’ve ever met are public safety servants. And sadly, a very small handful of the most revolting.

“Back the blue” and “thin blue line” were supposed to be a show of support for those who choose a life of public service, because it truly does take a special kind of person to be an effective peace officer.

It requires patience, compassion, but also the ability to compartmentalize so you can get through your work day.

The real strength is being able to go from writing a ticket to being hunted like a game animal by an armed suspect, from teaching a bicycle safety clinic to third-graders, to scooping someone’s brains off the highway — and then to be called to assist during a domestic violence situation.

Tired? Too bad! Your overtime shift just began. Maybe you will get to see your kids when you wake up after lunch for a few minutes before slinging another graveyard shift.

That’s a lot of hats to wear. And you don’t know if you are going to get your head blown off for simply pulling someone over with a broken tail light.

That is what “back the blue” was supposed to honor and recognize — strength, sacrifice, risk and the enormous ask of law enforcement and their families. Because you really don’t have any idea if mom or dad will come home at the end of the shift. That in itself is absolutely deserving of respect.

But what does respect and support really look like?

Don’t be fooled by the misguided and woefully transparent blue crew, revving the engines of their lifted trucks and having star-spangled temper tantrums all in the name of rabid fandom of law and order.

Supporting law enforcement doesn’t mean any of the following:

Spreading rumors and lies that escalate tensions that our cops then have to handle, or ultimately answer for. Stories you spin in the comment sections of your Facebook group can have real-life consequences.

Turning a blind eye to errors or systemic problems. If you care about law enforcement, you would support them to be their very best instead of making excuses for those who are not worthy of being on the force.

Cherry picking what laws you will or won’t abide by, while condemning others for doing the same. You are not exempt from the rules that you don’t like just because you tie blue ribbons around trees in your spare time.

Demonizing people of color and marginalized communities who have a legitimate concern with police brutality. We need to cleanse law enforcement by clearing out those more interested in being a warrior than a guardian. Bad cops are the reason why excellent cops get hurt or killed.

Live-action role playing by showing up armed in public places, inserting your unqualified self as a deterrent or in an unmerited position of authority. If you want to do so, go to the academy and prove your worth. Otherwise, you’re getting in the way of trained professionals who don’t need you tagging along like an annoying little brother trying to roll with the big kids (I’m looking at you, Arroyo Grande).

Assuming law enforcement and their families subscribe to certain political or religious beliefs. Stop using us to support your agenda.

If you really do respect those who guard and protect our community, the best way to support law enforcement isn’t with gift baskets or trolling liberals on social media.

Before you plan another overpass pep rally, take some time to get to know your local department. What challenges are they facing right now? Where can they actually use support? How can you be part of community policing?

If you’re only showing up to help when it involves a copious amount of flags and picket signs, consider who it is you’re actually propping up.

It definitely isn’t that little girl hoping Dad walks home in one piece at the end of his shift.

Sandee Hunt-Burns is a millennial mom and digital storyteller, sharing musings through the mish-mashed lens of a moderate progressive living, working and playing on the Central Coast.