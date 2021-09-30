Do you trust SLO County supervisors to pick a new clerk-recorder? Here’s what letter writers say

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will appoint a new clerk-recorder to replace Tommy Gong. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Stop politicizing county government

Rather than taking a stand for good government practices, the majority of the Board of Supervisors sadly plays the political card on major issues. For example, after the board’s own handpicked selection committee put forward the three candidates qualified by experience from the 44 applicants for the role of County Clerk-Recorder, the board majority wants more candidates to consider.

Why does it want to consider candidates who aren’t qualified? This issue is strikingly similar to the decision by the board majority to discount an independent analysis documenting the added costs of forming the county’s own integrated waste management organization. Why? The Integrated Waste Management Authority worked for regional solutions and didn’t bend to the board majority’s own agenda.

Regardless of our personal political persuasions, we need a county government that rises above politics and votes for good governance. We need governance that everyone can trust to make the right decisions and get things done. We can only hope the constituents who have elected the board majority appreciate the bad precedents that rabid political agendas instill in county government. We all deserve fair and efficient service delivered in a non-partisan way.

Don Maruska, Los Osos

Thanks, supes!

I would like to thank the Board of Supes for their honesty in their recent decision to look for more applicants for county clerk-recorder. In today’s world of everyone wanting transparency in their elected officials, the right-wing troika of Debbie Arnold, John Perschong and Lynn Compton have made it abundantly clear that they are not satisfied with the three well-qualified candidates recommended to replace the incorruptible Tommy Gong.

It’s obvious they want someone who is more in line with their desire to turn our election system into the ones being put in place in states like Texas and Georgia. I’m sure they will be interviewing candidates from that well-known election review team of the Cyber Ninjas.

Michael McGee, San Luis Obispo

Compton’s record

Lynn Compton is trying to control the county Elections Office.

She won her last election by a margin of about 60 votes. It’s clear that she needs to control the County Clerk’s Office to win reelection.

Here’s how she does it:

In 2018, she sued Tommy Gong, county clerk, using attorneys Chuck Bell and Stewart Jenkins, for allowing signature corrections on mail-in ballots.

She harassed and embarrassed Mr. Gong at public meetings that preceded his departure.

Instead of promoting Mr. Gong’s assistant, she helped create a committee to accept and review applications, and appointed her attorney Chuck Bell as one of the members.

Over the objections of the majority of the selection committee, Mr. Bell lobbied for Stewart Jenkins to be a candidate.

The committee submitted its recommendation to the Board of Supervisors, and who now three supervisors want to interview more candidates.

It’s clear Stewart Jenkins is Lynn Compton’s preferred candidate. A vote for Jimmy Paulding will restore ethics and good government to San Luis Obispo County.

Duane Leib, Arroyo Grande

Why all the vitriol?

It is truly astounding to see the vitriol directed at an opposing party regarding the search for a new county clerk-recorder. Do these same letter authors forget the not-so-nice supervisor named Adam Hill? His supporters worshiped the ground he walked on and blindly supported him every step of the way. He was one of the most corrupt and power-hungry supervisors we’ve had in our county. I was personally told by professionals in our community that they would not help me if it meant opposing Adam Hill because their career “would be ruined.” Their words.

Paul C. Hertel, Arroyo Grande

We need a non-partisan

After reading the Sept. 17 article, “Of 44 vying for clerk-recorder, four have election experience,” I was troubled to see that this is what we are left with after the “GOP 3” on the current Board of Supervisors helped run Tommy Gong out of office as a part of their partisan push to cast doubt on the integrity of all voting in our county.

The conservative supervisors neglected to include any requirement of prior election experience as part of their “open invitation to apply.” More troubling was the fact that Supervisor Lynn Compton again took the Big Lie even further by appointing her GOP attack lawyer, Chuck Bell, as the District 4 selection committee representative. Hmm… what are the chances that all his endorsements might somehow be aligned to the GOP?

Lynn Compton must go. Time for a non-partisan, forward-thinking representative who listens to all their constituents and gathers intelligence, rather than the self-serving candidate who raises campaign finance limits, forms her own “alternative” committees for Oceano and openly follows the partisan, divisive and non-transparent marching orders of her party.

You might even expect a claim of voter fraud when she loses handily to Jimmy Paulding in 2022.

Bruce Berlin, Arroyo Grande

Thanks, selection committee

SLO County voters owe a debt of thanks to County Administrative Officer Wade Horton and a majority of the members of the clerk-recorder selection committee for advancing three experienced and well-qualified candidates as finalists for the job (Tribune, Sept. 20th).

In contrast, Lynn Compton’s appointee to the committee, Chuck Bell, also pushed the candidacies of his co-counsel from Compton’s failed and baseless lawsuit to stop the vote count in the 2018 supervisor’s race, and a car salesman —neither of whom has any expertise running an election.

Fortunately, the other members of the committee saw though this scheme and shut it down (for now). Compton’s and Bell’s blatant attempt to inject partisanship into a process where none belongs is yet one more example of why Lynn Compton should not hold public office and why all voters need to choose Jimmy Paulding in 2022.

Thomas Burhenn, Arroyo Grande

