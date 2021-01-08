In letters: SLO Tribune readers weigh in on the storming of the nation’s Capitol

Members of a pro-Trump mob climb their way into the Capitol in Washington, D.C. New York Times

Disappointing responses

The responses of some of our county supervisors to the violence that occurred at the Capitol was disappointing. Your article says John Peschong doesn’t know if “every place was a perfect election,” while Debbie Arnold “said she thinks once residents have their questions about the election answered, they’ll ultimately accept the outcome.”

The truth is that residents would not have any questions about our elections if Republican leaders like them had not pushed the false narrative about voting fraud. Both Supervisors fail to acknowledge that if fraud existed, Trump certainly had a chance to expose it with multiple recounts and over 50 court cases on several levels including the Supreme Court.

They and every leader who continues to raise questions about the election despite having no solid evidence are complicit in the violence that occurred. Words have consequences. Our free elections have been the envy of all the world and should be celebrated. Yes, we occasionally have voter fraud but it is a tiny percentage of total voting and there is no evidence that this affected the outcome of this presidential election. We need to trust our system and move forward.

Terry Monday, San Luis Obispo

Disgusted with Trump

I cried in sadness on Jan 6. I am vehemently disgusted by the longstanding behaviors of Donald Trump, the leaders of the Republican party, and the citizens who have allegiance to Trump.

Trump has crossed too many lines; the insurrection on Wednesday was most egregious. Trump endlessly repeats falsehoods; most critical is his challenge of November’s election results, which instigated the attempted coup.

Trump demonstrated dereliction of presidential duties by mishandling the coronavirus, and the inappropriate response to Wednesday’s insurrection. Not only is he responsible for the riot, but blame can be placed on Republican leaders Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham for their endorsement of Trump’s intimidations, lies, fabrications and negligent behavior.

Also, the Republican representatives and senators who voted to overturn the election results demonstrated their disdain for the Constitution. Republican politicians and these said citizens who claim they stand for “religious and family values,” you need to search your souls, for you have lost your way having loyalty to Trump. Trump needs to be banned from any future office; he is dangerous.

Jane Barbagiovanni, Nipomo

Stop believing lies

Regarding the rioting at the Capitol, a local San Luis Obispo resident tried to justify it saying (regarding the 2020 election), “There’s a lot of documented fraud and nobody’s doing anything about it.”

The reason nobody’s doing anything about it is because it’s a lie! Some people spew the lie to each other and to the media but wouldn’t dare repeat the lie to a judge in court. To those who still believe there was fraud in the 2020 election, I say to you stop believing the lie. The only voter fraud committed was by Trump when he condemned “fraud” while committing fraud during his desperate attempt to call officials in Georgia. To those who still believe the lie, I say to you stop surrendering your brain to people who have no brain (or heart).

Mary Donnelly, San Luis Obispo

It was insurrection

In her letter of Jan. 8, Luann Reis joined other Trump apologists by equating the assault on the Capitol with the Black Lives Matter protests. Nothing could be further from the truth.

This summer’s protests were based on real incidents of police brutality against the African American population. Unfortunately, there were hoodlums who couldn’t have cared less about the issues at hand who took advantage of a crowd situation and looted and destroyed property.

What happened in Washington began as a rally based on the lie that the election had been stolen, a lie that had been disproved over and over again, by the courts, by the states in question, by Homeland Security, and by Trump’s own Justice Department.

What happened at the Capitol was not a riot nor a random looting. It was insurrection plain and simple, an attempt to overthrow the government and to override the will of the people. It was sedition, treason for want of a better word. What makes it one of the greatest tragedies in American history, it was incited by the president of the United States.

Tom Bauer, Morro Bay

Capitol security

If a mob of citizens can attack the U.S. Capitol, what could our adversaries do? A terrifying thought.

Linda Akin, Paso Robles

No words

On Wednesday morning, I got up, had my coffee, checked my calendar. Knowing this was the day our votes were to be certified, I turned on the TV to watch the opening remarks and within minutes, watched as one of our most sacred institutions was breached with hate and untruths.

There are no words to describe what I felt. As our elected representatives were ushered to secure locations, we watched as those hallowed halls and chambers were desecrated, defiled and disrespected. Rioters showed total disregard for the sacrifices that have been made to even have this institution.

As our elected officials collaborated in their secure areas, they were all determined that they would not be denied the Constitutional oath to uphold and defend that Constitution.

They completed their task and in the early morning of Jan. 7, certified and confirmed the elections that each of us participated in.

So, on Jan. 20, 2021, as a new dawn begins, we start a new chapter in our great history. Close out this current chapter of one of our darkest. We will rise up, shake ourselves off, pick up that torch and show the world that we are still strong and defend our democracy.

God bless each of us and God bless these United States of America.

Shirley Snyder, Pismo Beach

Sloppy editing

I was appalled at the misleading captions under the front page pictures from Thursday’s newspaper. The photo showing Trump supporters scaling the Capitol’s wall had a caption stating, “Several rioters actually got inside several offices and took selfies.”

The second photo was of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence speaking during the joint session of Congress, with the caption, “The process was interrupted by rioters outside the Capitol.”

These captions are grossly incorrect in their description of this act of domestic terrorism. Rioters entered the building causing property damage, injuring dozens of police officers, and causing the death of one officer. The joint session was more than “interrupted” with rioters entering the Senate chambers and a rioter being killed trying to enter the House chambers. To a casual reader just looking at the photos and their captions, this violent conflagration would be written off as simply a protest. These captions can be described as fake news and alternate facts. Fortunately, the accompanying article accurately described the situation. Extremely inaccurate journalism. At minimum, extremely sloppy editing.

Glenn Oelker, Cayucos

Joe wouldn’t mind

C’mon Pence. Show some huevos. Save our country from the madman and secure your place in history as the 46th president of the United States. I’m sure Joe Biden will be OK as the 47th.

John Anderson, Nipomo

Resounding victory

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have won a resounding victory by more than 7 million votes on behalf of the American people and our U. S. Constitution! Their highest priority is to control and wipe out this coronvirus as soon as possible.

This focused approach is so much needed by all of us so we can move forward to some new sort of normal, where our businesses can stay open reliably, where we can be more social again, have less anxiety and more of a sense of personal and social security. We can progress with the highly experienced and caring President Biden and with Kamala Harris, a fine and talented woman of our time.

The contrast between Biden and the outgoing fellow is huge!

I wish us all well.

Bob McAfee, San Luis Obispo

Kudos to Sam Blakeslee

Thank you, Sam Blakeslee, the last Republican of decency and honor in this county, for placing blame for the attempted coup at the feet of those responsible: President Trump and his sycophants (“SLO County officials respond to Trump mob’s Capitol assault”). A dark day indeed for the Republican Party or what used to be the Republican Party before it went off the rails.

Local Trumplicans, including John Peschong, Debbie Arnold, Lynn Compton, Jordan Cunningham, Dan Dow and Ian Parkinson had one last chance to take a stand for what is decent and right, but failed that test miserably and sully themselves and their elected offices.

Tiffany Abole and Doug Tuthill, Grover Beach

Tribune’s ‘spouting’

Of course The Tribune is spouting that President Trump’s supporters are standing behind him. But spouting from the Democrats’ playbook. What about all those riots that Antifa and Black Lives Matter started? My God, what are you people made of?

Luann Reis, San Luis Obispo

Words matter

I watched as U.S. citizens stormed the Capitol Building. I listened as Trump and other pundits explained that this is what happens when voters feel disenfranchised, victims of a fraudulent election. I agree that many felt defrauded, but let’s examine the cause for this widespread feeling.

For months, in a preemptive attempt to provide an excuse should he lose, Trump has been warning of a fraudulent election. The president’s words matter, and millions of people believe what he says. His repeated claim of fraud was embraced as fact. When in fact he did lose the only conclusion for many of his followers was that the fix was in.

In the following weeks his fraud campaign, through repetitive disinformation, further agitated his followers.

On Jan. 6, fueled with rage and goaded on by a Trump rally, these “disenfranchised” followers invaded the Capitol. I lay the blame for their rage and ultimate invasion squarely on the president. His pre-election misinformation readied the tinder, his post-election campaign lit the match and his Jan. 6 rally created the blaze. Shame on him for creating this hateful environment, and shame on us for being taken in.

Mark Lopez, Arroyo Grande

Arrest Trump

I am extremely shocked that our U.S. Capitol could be illegally entered and our democracy threatened by Trump extremists. They are very dangerous terrorists and are completely insubordinate in threatening our government!

I called the Army National Guard and the FBI when I first saw it on TV, but could not connect with anyone. The FBI agent and local sheriff’s employee I spoke to hung up on me ! This is a very awful occurrence, and I hope — and pray — that the situation will be resolved very soon. I don’t understand why the mob was not cleared by tear gas or high pressured water hoses! I hope that other citizens will also respond to this coup attempt. Trump needs to be arrested now for instigating this riot.

Peggy Sharpe, San Luis Obispo

Thanks Georgia!

Shame on you, Donald Trump. Shame on you Rudy Giuliani I ask Republicans, how you could support this?

Thank you Georgia for voting in Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock! Now the United States of America will be great. We will honor our Constitution, we will be rid of the corruption, the lying, the cheating, the disruptive and abusive nastiness of the Trump administration. We will heal and be better as a nation with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Jacqueline Whitesides, San Luis Obispo

Tasteless cartoon

The political cartoon on Thursday was in extremely poor taste in light of the riots on the Capitol. The timing was more than unfortunate only hours removed from armed thugs barging down the doors and invading the Capitol building. More than physical damage was caused by this attempt to intimidate legally elected representatives of our county. Nancy Pelosi is an elected official who is doing her job, following the laws and customs of this country.

Paul Cappellano, San Luis Obispo