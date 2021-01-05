Letter to the editor: Controversial SLO school district trustee responds to ‘public shaming’

Eve Dobler-Drew, a candidate for the San Luis Coastal Unified School District Board. Courtesy of Eve Dobler-Drew

As the newly elected board trustee of the San Luis Coastal Unified School District, I received the following post-election message from a SLO businessman, whom I’ve never met, commenting on the “so-called public shaming and bullying” of me at a recent board meeting: “It seems crazy to me you are being demonized not for your actions or words, but for your beliefs. I am concerned that our culture is becoming the thought police, and wonder if tearing someone down for their beliefs is truly a loving action.”

I was pleased that I won the election in this community in light of coming up against a 20-year incumbent. The fact is there were 19,112 constituents in the district who voted for me. Many have sent positive messages saying they voted for me because I speak for them. And others did so, citing fear as one reason for not speaking at the school board meetings! Sad that the “cancel culture” is here in San Luis Obispo County.

I have stated and written that all constituents must be listened to and that includes the 19,112 who cast their votes for me. I look forward to working with this team of seven trustees for fruitful outcomes on behalf of the overarching goal of student success.