Warning from SLO County hospital chiefs: local COVID-19 crisis has been ‘gravely underestimated’

Beloved community,

We, SLO County hospitals’ physician leaders, sincerely appreciate your support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We deeply appreciate the sacrifices you are making. We are saddened by the hardships many are suffering personally and financially.

Recent messaging from community leaders has gravely underestimated our local crisis. We want to be clear — the dramatic increase in coronavirus hospitalizations and ICU admissions is straining your local hospitals. Some ICUs have had no available beds this week. Elective services are being canceled or postponed. Twenty residential care facilities have outbreaks.

This threatens to exceed hospital capacity and lead to dire consequences. Despite diligent personal protective equipment (PPE), testing, equipment, beds and staff procurement, we anticipate challenges maintaining adequate nursing staff — the entire country has this need.

Please. Stay home if you can. Wash your hands. Socially distance. Wear masks. Hunker down with us and do your part. This includes the holidays. Together, we can reduce local mortality and improve our community’s health.

With gratitude,

Andrea Tackett, MD chief of staff, French Hospital Medical Center; Eric Salinger, MD chief of staff, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center; Aiga Charles, MD chief of staff, Twin Cities Community Hospital; Margaux Snider, MD emergency department director, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital; Mark Soll, MD ICU director, French Hospital.