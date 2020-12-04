San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Letters to the Editor

In letters to the editor: Can you help the ‘car guys’ reach their goal?

By Dave Christy

The San Luis Obispo County Food Bank has seen demand grow since the start of the pandemic.
The San Luis Obispo County Food Bank has seen demand grow since the start of the pandemic. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Tribune readers are famously generous for helping those in need. I’m hoping you’ll want to help a few local heroes raise $10,000 for the SLO Food Bank. They’re halfway there, and I know we can power them over the finish line.

When COVID-19 rolled into SLO County and the Food Bank reported increased demand, nine local business people who share a love of cars decided to help. They aren’t professional fundraisers. They’re just car guys who saw a need and thought up a good way to get involved.

The car guys dug into their own pockets and chipped in $3,000 to print 500 T-shirts with the slogan “DRIVE SLO.” They sold the T-shirts for $20 each at various car events throughout the spring, and already have donated $5,000 to the Food Bank, as confirmed by Food Bank CEO Garret Olson.

With 250 shirts remaining, the car guys hope to raise another $5,000 before Christmas. If you want to participate in this act of kindness, email the car guys at DRIVESLO2020@gmail.com and place your order. For $20, you will receive much more than a 100% cotton T-shirt. You’ll also feel good about feeding someone in need.

Dave Christy, San Luis Obispo

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service