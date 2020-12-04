In letters to the editor: Can you help the ‘car guys’ reach their goal?

The San Luis Obispo County Food Bank has seen demand grow since the start of the pandemic. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Tribune readers are famously generous for helping those in need. I’m hoping you’ll want to help a few local heroes raise $10,000 for the SLO Food Bank. They’re halfway there, and I know we can power them over the finish line.

When COVID-19 rolled into SLO County and the Food Bank reported increased demand, nine local business people who share a love of cars decided to help. They aren’t professional fundraisers. They’re just car guys who saw a need and thought up a good way to get involved.

The car guys dug into their own pockets and chipped in $3,000 to print 500 T-shirts with the slogan “DRIVE SLO.” They sold the T-shirts for $20 each at various car events throughout the spring, and already have donated $5,000 to the Food Bank, as confirmed by Food Bank CEO Garret Olson.

With 250 shirts remaining, the car guys hope to raise another $5,000 before Christmas. If you want to participate in this act of kindness, email the car guys at DRIVESLO2020@gmail.com and place your order. For $20, you will receive much more than a 100% cotton T-shirt. You’ll also feel good about feeding someone in need.

Dave Christy, San Luis Obispo