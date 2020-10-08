Here’s what Trib readers have to say about SLO city candidates and Measure G

In the city of San Luis Obispo, voters will choose a mayor and two City Council members and decide whether to raise the sales tax. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com







Harmon understands SLO





Every candidate should be required to answer these questions: Who are you, really? What have you done to improve our community, and what is your detailed plan to support SLO?

Only one mayoral candidate has answered those questions so far. Heidi Harmon is is a 33-year resident of San Luis Obispo whose actions have reflected the priorities voiced in our community, including developing the Small Business Relief Fund, addressing the pension gap, supporting workforce housing, initiating the Diversity Task Force, championing Community Choice Energy and alternative transportation, and supporting downtown businesses during Covid-19.

Mayor Harmon’s platform reflects a keen understanding of how our city works.

Like all Council candidates except for Cherisse Sweeney, James Papp and Abrianna Torres, she supports Measure G because she understands that we cannot depend on the state or federal government to fund our future. In contrast, Sweeney continues to dodge questions about her vision for SLO. A campaign of uninformed opposition won’t move us forward. I hope you will research carefully who your candidates really are and will vote for a person who has demonstrated her commitment to our community and has a concrete plan for our future. I will be voting for Heidi Harmon.

Laura Slaughter, San Luis Obispo

G is a self-help measure

No one likes the idea of more taxes, but Measure G-20 — at a net increase of a mere penny on the dollar — is an affordable way for SLO city residents to help ourselves in a time of real need. Revenue from this small increase will make sure we have the money our city needs to maintain services that we all depend on — from timely responses to emergencies, homeless prevention programs, street and park maintenance and more.

As a San Luis Obispo business owner, I am confident this tax will not hurt local businesses. Our sales tax rate will be in line with other SLO County cities and will be at or below most California cities’ rates.

Further, it’s a way to help ourselves when we know that neither Sacramento nor Washington will help our city.

Also important: Most of the revenue that Measure G-20 will raise will come from nonresidents – the people who otherwise do not pay any taxes to support the services they use when they visit SLO.

Please vote yes on Measure G-20 — for a strong San Luis Obispo.

Tom Lebens, San Luis Obispo

Support for Heidi Harmon

My son’s school has been able to reopen for limited in-person classes. Recently the school received a threat. While the threat didn’t seem credible from the outset, the San Luis Obispo Police Department was called, and so were parents. The school closed for the day just in case.

I believe systemic racism exists, and I support the Black Lives Matter movement. I am also unequivocally grateful to the SLOPD for the guidance and support it provided that day; I am especially grateful to the three SLOPD officers who monitored the situation. Their presence diminished my anxiety.

It’s possible to hold two simultaneous convictions: to support the Black Lives Matter movement and to support our local law enforcement. We can fight to eradicate racism and advocate for law enforcement to be charged with the responsibilities — and receive funds — that best enable them to keep our community safe.

I have heard only one mayoral candidate substantially supporting both entities: Heidi Harmon. Bridging the divide between what BLM leaders want and what the city can deliver will take time and cooperation. A willingness to have an open conversation is the start. Heidi Harmon will receive my vote.

Sara Roahen DeSchutter, San Luis Obispo

Vote for Jan Marx

Jan Marx is the clear choice for San Luis Obispo City Council. Her deep understanding and extensive knowledge of local government are needed now more than ever as our city faces the COVID financial crunch.

She has built a valuable network that connects her to our community and key organizations. She has credibility across the political spectrum and is highly principled with the drive to make our community better. She is worthy of our trust to do a great job.

She has an amazing track record of achievements from Nacimiento water that flows to open space to our city’s first inclusionary housing ordinance and the purchase of land for our new 40 Prado homeless shelter. She is an effective leader who puts civility first and is never showy about it. We will need an experienced, steady hand to guide us through these troubled times. We can count on her to a great job for our city.

Amy Kardel, San Luis Obispo

Vote Marshall, Papp for SLO

Open space has been at the top of the list every time the city of San Luis Obispo has done a survey of residents’ interests since the 1990s. The current mayor and City Council are the first to vote to weaken our open space policies.

Sandra Marshall is an environmentalist and a supporter of our open space program who ran our Earth Day celebrations for many years.

Major historically significant city assets have been saved from the wrecking ball due in large part to the efforts and research of James Papp, including the Heyd Adobe and the Johnson Building at Higuera and Chorro.

If you value historic preservation and maintaining the city’s open space program and policies, I strongly encourage you to vote for Sandra Marshall for mayor and James Papp for City Council.

Christine Mulholland, San Luis Obispo

Jan Marx is good for SLO

Our city is facing difficult times, while our state and nation are increasingly polarized. More than ever, we need honest, rational and balanced leadership. For this reason, I’m happy to see that Jan Howell Marx, our former mayor, is in the race for one of the two open seats on the SLO City Council.

I have known Jan for many years and worked closely with her while I chaired the SLO City Tree Committee from 2008 to 2016. Jan is a long-time advocate for environmental conservation, the city’s open spaces and our vital urban forest. During her previous years as a City Council member and mayor, Jan accomplished a long list of victories for our town. She increased open space preserves and improved the city’s relationship with Cal Poly while tackling housing and expanding homeless services.

In the past, Jan has been a tireless advocate for SLO residents, and we need her now more than ever. I hope you’ll join me in voting for Jan Marx.

Matt Ritter, San Luis Obispo

Vote yes on SLO sales tax

What’s the scariest question any San Luis Obispo resident can ask themselves during this election season? The answer: What will our city look like without the passage of Measure G-20?

Here’s the beauty of SLO city’s proposed Measure G-20: There’s no downside to it — unless it fails. The impending massive cuts we will see in city services if Measure G-20 fails are incomprehensible. Vacant public safety positions, dirty parks and roads with potholes are just the start.

Here’s why I am voting for Measure G-20: First, it’s an increase in sales tax of only a penny on the dollar. Second, historically roughly 70% of the tax will be paid by visitors to the city, so residents and businesses don’t have to shoulder the whole burden. Third, the city administration has a solid track record with previous tax measures of being transparent and accountable, and for spending wisely guided by citizen oversight. Fourth, I’m voting yes as a way to ensure our city remains healthy and vibrant for my children and my grandchildren. SLO City voters, please join me in voting yes for Measure G-20.

Ron Yukelson, San Luis Obispo

Vote no on sales tax measures

The opinion piece on San Luis Obispo’s Measure G-20 is long on empty words and short on facts. First off, there is no guarantee that any of this tax increase will go to any of the services mentioned. Once collected, the money will be mixed into the general fund and spent the way the council dictates.

But that isn’t the basic fundamental flaw in this proposed measure. We have all suffered from the financial impacts caused by COVID-19 an have been forced into making financial decisions to keep our heads above water. We have cut spending, re-evaluated spending priorities and disrupted normal family routines. Why can’t the City do the same?

Why is it that every financial impact or shortfall faced by the city is answered with a tax/fee increase? Why do they always threaten us with less service if we don’t comply?

The city should tighten its belt, just as we have had to. They should adjust their own budgets to match their income, just as we have had to do. As for G-20, until the city shows us specific cost saving measures to meet the decline in revenues, I encourage everyone to Vote NO on this measure. As for the other cities in the county, the same encouragement is offered.

L.G. Gibson, San Luis Obispo

Vote for Harmon

In these chaotic times, we need experienced local leaders who have a proven track record of supporting marginalized populations and small businesses, long-term residents and students, children and elders.

We need leaders who are willing to have the difficult conversations needed to care for the earth and find a path forward in support of all humanity. Nobody knows all of the answers, but wise leaders surround themselves with wise advisors. We need electeds who lead from the heart, do their homework and make room at the table for everyone. That’s why I’m voting to reelect San Luis Obipso Mayor Heidi Harmon.

Donna Helete, San Luis Obispo

Experienced leadership

During difficult social and economic times it is important to have leaders whose experience and temperament can be trusted. That’s why I was so encouraged to see Jan Howell Marx put her name forward for one of two open positions on SLO City Council. I’ve known Jan for some decades and hold her in the highest respect as a thoughtful and knowledgeable leader who has always had our community’s best interest at heart. A former city councilmember and mayor, Jan knows our city, and its history, intimately. As an attorney and dean of SLO College of Law she knows the law and the intricacies of public policy. I hope you’ll join me and vote for Jan in November.

Sam Blakeslee, San Luis Obispo