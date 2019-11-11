You got it all wrong, Trib. Trump’s drama is a big issue in local politics

Trump ‘heart and soul’ of GOP

How can Trump not be an issue for local Republican candidates? Trump is the heart and soul of the Republican Party. The latest Gallup poll shows that Trump has the support of 89% of Republican voters. To not brand our local Republican candidates into this group is an attempt to dupe local voters.

It is their support that helps Trump weaken environmental regulation and air quality standards, increase oil drilling and fracking on a local level and ignore the world’s scientific community by proclaiming that global warming is some kind of voodoo science. It is the base Republican voter and candidates who enable Trump to negativity affect our local environment and community.

If these local candidates happen to be part of the rare 11% of the Republican voters that do not support Trump’s agendas they should have no trouble in admitting they do not support Trump or his agenda.

Ken Danko, Templeton

Are they Trumpers?

The Tribune editorializes that we should not expect local Republican candidates to actively denounce Trump. I disagree.

There are so many Republicans in Congress who — rumor has it — disagree with him but refuse to say anything that one must be suspicious of any Republican running for anything who does not at least admit it.

Are they Trumpers? Let them say so or say not. We voters have a right to know. This — the current presidency — is not an incidental issue that has nothing to do with us.

Let the local candidates tell us where they stand. Or are they ashamed of it?

Rosalie Valvo, Morro Bay

Trib Editorial Board’s ‘NIMBYism’

The SLO Tribune Editorial Board exhibits obtuse, short-sighted political NIMBYism pleading with sane people to ignore party affiliations regarding local issues.

Republicans, Democrats, Independents are in a party they believe in. They picked their party because it aligns with their personal political viewpoint and SLO Tribune editors want us to disregard this touchy point. This is another plea that obfuscates the obvious. For what? To not further fracture our political disunity?

If you are a Republican running for office, you cannot hide behind the fact you are a Republican. I imagine many Republicans understand the problems the current president is causing to the party and their credibility, but you cannot sweep this under the rug because it isn’t helpful to being elected.

Take some responsibility for the leader of your party. Or let us know if you are uncomfortable with the fact the Republican president is dysfunctional.

And the editorial board welcomes this obfuscation, stating “The Trump card has already been played.” No, we’re in the first part of this evasion of truth poker game. The editorial reports “Stacy Korsgaden declined to tell us whether she favored Trump’s reelection.” As does Jordan Cunningham. Thank you, Debbie Arnold for stating you do support the president. As for the Republicans who cannot bring themselves to this level, I wonder what else you would do to compromise your values because you need to be elected.

James E. Aarons, Creston

Trump’s ‘drama’ is acceptable litmus test

Trump is a “birther,” which in itself makes him racist or too ignorant to be our president.

His statements on women:

About Megyn Kelly: “She gets out and she starts asking me all sorts of ridiculous questions. You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever. In my opinion, she was off base.”

In a 2005 interview with Access Hollywood: “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p---y. You can do anything.”

A Democrat would not have survived these statements

He was elected because the religious right needed him to appoint federal judges to attempt to overturn Roe vs. Wade and it appears that they have no moral compass about many other issues.

I find it hard to support a local candidate who does not have the aptitude or fortitude to say the emperor has no clothes and is not worthy of the office of the president of the United States of America.

Curtis Essen, Arroyo Grande

Hold them accountable

I don’t agree with you that candidates for local elections should not be held accountable for supporting President Trump. Supporting him means you enable and condone his constant lying and dishonesty, his relentless attacks on the press and his disregard for truth. These are well documented, not simply matters of opinion, and support for him speaks to character and suitability for public office.

George M. Lewis, Los Osos

Federal decisions affect us

In response to The Tribune Editorial Board’s recent opinon, “Donald Trump’s drama isn’t a local issue. Don’t drag him into SLO County politics,” I respectfully disagree. As a candidate for 5th District county supervisor, I recognize that the decisions made at the state and federal level significantly impact our local community.

Take the Trump administration’s decision to rollback our state’s air quality regulations. SLO Council of Governments warned it could cost our region over $360 million in funding for local roads and infrastructure, including over $100 million for additional improvements to the deadly Cholame Y. Incumbent Debbie Arnold claims improving our roads is one of her top priorities, yet I haven’t seen her speak out against Trump’s decision, nor how we’ll make up for this lost funding.

It’s well known that the Trump Administration is aiming to expand oil production on the Carrizo Plain and off our coastline. Despite the incredible risks that these projects expose to our environment and our tourism economy, Debbie Arnold supports new oil drilling on the Carrizo Plain and elsewhere.

Our local electeds’ primary responsibility is to act in the best interest of our community, and that includes advocating with federal agencies and representatives. When they fail to do this, the voters deserve to know.

I wholeheartedly agree that in these divisive times candidates must communicate in a respectful, civil way. We must demonstrate the highest qualities of leadership. However, true leadership includes a commitment to advocate in the interest of our community, even when it’s not in line with their political party.

Ellen Beraud, Atascadero

Blocking my freedom

It is a thoughtful attempt to be unbiased and open to suggest a candidate for public office should not be measured by their points of view, vis-a-vis their support of a person as the leader of our country. Having worked in the media, the position of the Trib Editorial Board has a lofty perspective.

As a candidate, however, a person’s attitude toward other candidates speaks loudly about what they will support when a myriad of “yet to be identified” issues surface in their term of office. Their unwillingness to identify their position is not encouraging, especially in 2020 when the divide is so clear and democracy, as we know it (with three governing branches equally weighed), is threatened!

Been there, done that in both capacities (media and candidacy). I want to know not only what a candidate’s position is, but how and why they came to that conclusion. My vote matters only if I can get into that person’s head to discover her/his thought process.

Your editorial position endorses blocking my freedom of information to be an enlightened voter.

Kathy Smith, San Luis Obispo