Letters to the Editor Dodgers or Giants? Which team has won the hearts of the Central Coast?

Central Coast sports fans are divided in their loyalties between Dodgers and Giants. Here, Dodger Alex Verdugo leaps at the plate after a 5th inning homer as Giants catcher Buster Posey looks on at Dodger Stadium on April 1, 2019. TNS

A lesson in (sports) geography

According to Mapquest.com, SLO is 185 miles to San Jose and 189 to Los Angeles (a bit farther to San Francisco). Yet somehow The Tribune believes that SLO is a suburb of Los Angeles. Pick almost any day and count the number of articles featuring L.A. teams vs. San Jose or San Francisco teams. Not everyone here wants to hear about the Dodgers, the Rams, the Kings, or the dysfunctional Lakers. More than half of us are Bay Area fans, especially with the success of the Warriors and the Sharks.

Please consider giving equal time to Bay Area teams and stop considering us a suburb of L.A.

Marty Dasher, Nipomo

More Dodgers, please!

I was surprised to read Marty Dasher’s letter complaining about the lack of news coverage for the SF Giants. Let me point out, as a neighbor of Marty, that Nipomo is only 166 miles from Dodger Stadium. Giants stadium is 256 miles (54% farther).

I have to agree with Marty, though on the opposite end of the spectrum. I get tired of all the TV and newspaper coverage regarding Bay Area teams. Come on, we are much closer to the sports action in Southern California. Most of us are true Dodgerblue fans at heart. Get onboard with SoCal sports!

Art Herbon, Nipomo

Too much SoCal sports news

In response to Marty Dasher’s letter of May 22, I have to agree that sports programming and reporting are SoCal biased, even though we live about the same distance to the Bay Area. Why not broadcast more NorCal sports rather than games from the East and Midwest that many of us could care less about?

With viewership split between SoCal and NorCal sports, why shouldn’t we be able to watch sports played in both areas? Isn’t viewership what advertisers want?