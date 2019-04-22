Letters to the Editor The death of Nipomo Mesa resident is another wake-up call for clean air

Stanley Fisher lives near the Oceano Dunes — while battling a terminal lung disease Living within sight of the Oceano Dunes State Vehicle Recreation Area, California, Stanley Fisher is battling a terminal lung disease. He and his wife monitor the air on a constant basis in San Luis Obispo County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Living within sight of the Oceano Dunes State Vehicle Recreation Area, California, Stanley Fisher is battling a terminal lung disease. He and his wife monitor the air on a constant basis in San Luis Obispo County.

Nipomo Mesa loses Stan Fisher

On April 11, Nipomo’s air was the worst in the nation, according to the EPA. I am indoors and have just finished a condolence note. My neighbor just died from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, which his doctors suspected could have been caused, but certainly was exacerbated by, living on the Nipomo Mesa for many years. He had been an active person, golfing, hiking, walking his two dogs and gardening. He continued these activities until his shortness of breath made them too difficult.

He is gone now; we miss him. It’s easy for anyone reading this to think I am pulling at heart strings. But it is hard to see someone suffer, as he did, struggling for air at the end. To those who would say you cannot be sure Stan Fisher suffered and died from IPF because he lived on the Mesa, you also don’t know that he didn’t. What we do know is that the impact from dunes dust is cumulative and deadly.

Those of us living on the Mesa need protection. We are worried. That’s why we show up at meetings, write speeches, write letters. We don’t want to end up like Stan. And, we don’t know that we won’t.

Rosemary Nelson, Nipomo

What we learned about Trump

We learned from the Mueller report that at the moment Trump learned Mueller had been appointed, he slumped back in his chair and said: “Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency.”

Please ask yourself if these are the words of an innocent man? No, they are the words of a man who knew exactly what he had done, and that it was either illegal or politically damaging. He fully understood his actions had put him in jeopardy. So, he did everything he could to crush the investigation, lying constantly about it and telling his staff to do the same.

Is this really the type of president America wants? Isn’t it time to pull back the curtain and look at what he is? Isn’t it time for many Americans to stop drinking the Trump Kool-Aid and see the facts as they are, not as he would tell you they are. The Mueller report exposed him. Pay attention!

Thomas Schaffer, San Luis Obispo

Praise for Robert Mueller

Robert Mueller directed the effort to investigate the Russian interference in our national election. Despite intense interest by the public and pressure from the administration, he persevered and produced a report that is, by all reports, very complete, highly focused and remarkably without a political axe to grind. This was done despite every impediment possible put in his path.

Former director of the FBI Mueller is also a former captain in the Marine Corps. As a Marine, he was wounded in combat and twice decorated for “unwavering devotion to duty at great personal risk.”

I have been told that what separates Marines from most of us civilians is a willingness to run toward the sound of gunfire instead of away from it. That devotion to fulfilling his oath to defend the Constitution both as a Marine and as a member of the FBI is reflected in his work of the past two years and the report he just submitted. As citizens of this country, Mueller deserves all of our admiration and gratitude.

Mr. Mueller, Semper Fi, sir.

Jim Wray, Nipomo

Downtown parking is a problem

I did shake my head in disbelief that the Tribune Editorial Board would write this Opinion piece (about downtown parking.) I think you all actually live here, but perhaps not?

If one has a relatively short timeframe to run an errand downtown and one circles the block several times in hopes of finding a parking space and is unsuccessful, one may just drive away. The issue currently is convenient parking. Yes, all the construction is a problem — albeit a somewhat short-term issue as the new hotels will open soon.

If one plans to spend the day or even several hours downtown, the existing parking garages are fine. They do, depending on the time of day/year, fill up, and there is the issue of the Hummer and the Suburban parked in “compact” parking spaces so that if you park between or next to them, getting out of your car requires gymnastic ability and almost surely a ding in your or their car.

Regarding your assumption that the DowntownAmbassadors would be giving the homeless useless information, I find that demeaning to both the ambassadors and the homeless. .

Maryellen Russell Simkins, Los Osos

Lessons from Notre Dame fire

As a Roman Catholic, and as one who has visited and deeply appreciated one of the most iconic Catholic churches of the world, my heart is beyond crushed to see the damage to France’s Notre Dame Cathedral.

But my feelings of sadness are also a culmination of a sadness I felt the last time I visited this towering edifice to Christendom. I could not find an inspiring Mass to attend on Sunday, but only found a mass of gawking tourists.

Today, an estimated 5 percent of the French population regularly attends religious services. Institutional religion is basically dead in Europe, and is on life support in most of the developed world, as was the spiritual and physical integrity of Notre Dame. Perhaps this might be read as a sign from the Almighty that he would like some changes, especially in light of his admonition in scripture, “But when the Son of Man comes, will he find any faith left on Earth.” (Luke 18:8).

But I also think it prophetic that this tragedy happened at the beginning of Holy Week, which celebrates the ultimate hope for new beginnings. Faith is not dead — just look inside your own soul — perhaps it is just called to rise to a higher level. Happy Easter.

John Maulhardt, San Luis Obispo

More on dog attacks

Thank you for writing the editorial, “Need for improved oversight of attack dogs.” For those of you out there who have been following this horrific dog attack in Grover Beach, I think there is much we can all do in the community as a tribute to David Fear and Betty Long. We, as pet owners, must use common sense and be accountable for out pets and those around us.

According to the CDC, we are experiencing a dog bite epidemic with over 4.7 million dog bites per year reported in the U.S. I have had a pit bull attack my 11-year-old yellow lab in my own driveway here in Paso, and another pit bull in Santa Monica charge into our elevator and try to attack my black lab.

This past Christmas Eve, our granddaughter was attacked by her neighbor friend’s Akita, requiring over 100 stitches to her face. She is mending well physically, but not emotionally.

The next time you take your beloved pet to Lowe’s, Home Depot, a restaurant, or wherever, remember that you are resonsible for your pet’s action. All dogs are capable of injuring a child or adult.