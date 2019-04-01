Letters to the editor: Readers weigh in on Mueller report

Biggest threat to American democracy: Democrats
Where is the apology from the writers, pundits and politicians who for over two years have placed all their hope in impeaching the duly elected president, based on an orchestrated hoax concocted to impeach Trump due to their unwillingness to accept defeat of Hillary Clinton?
We have just been subjected to over two years of the greatest political hoax in American history. The Clinton machine bought and paid for a phony dossier that in coordination with Obama plants in the FBI, DOJ and CIA used this set of lies to obtain FISA warrants to spy on Trump and his associates.
After illegal leaks by James Comey and others, a special council was formed, led by Bob Mueller and over a dozen Democratic lawyers to prove Trump guilty.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
Despite over two years of unlimited funds and many unscrupulous interrogations and indictments all they could come up with was a few guilty pleas for lying by others.
From the beginning the collusion narrative was a Clinton hoax created to cover the real criminal behavior of the Obamas and Clintons, and to help defeat Donald J. Trump. When will people realize the biggest threat to American democracy is the Democrats?
Allen Litten, Atascadero
Wait for the report
Did you ever play the game we called telephone? Sitting in a circle, one person whispers a message to the next until it goes full circle. The surprise is how the message has changed in transmission.
The Mueller report states it “did not establish the members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.” Nearly all media outlets then reported incorrectly that the probe found that “the Trump Campaign did not collude with Russia.”
Evidence insufficient to prove a crime does not prove no crime was committed (think O.J. Simpson). Mueller did not state that he found Trump did not collude with Russia. Taking it a step further I heard multiple news reports stating that the Mueller investigation found “no evidence” the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. Even William Barr wrote no such thing.
I believe it would be prudent to wait for the release of the report to state what information it contains.
Rod Preheim, San Luis Obispo
Comments