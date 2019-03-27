Letters to the editor: Readers say SLO could use smaller buses, thank Assemblyman Cunningham

First off, I want to start by saying I am all for public transportation. I think it is becoming especially necessary as SLO is rapidly experiencing growth and will continue this growth for the next several years. But, it has been my experience that the huge buses we use in SLO are mostly empty. I have observed this for several months, and at all times of the day.
My question is this: Why do we use such enormous, gas-guzzling, hard-to-maneuver buses when we could use smaller versions, such as the ones they use for transporting our senior citizens? I feel confident even the smaller buses would not be filled. We just don’t utilize public transportation like larger cities. Is there a logical explanation?
T. Keene, San Luis Obispo
What’s worse than a witch hunt?
This country just witnessed something even worse than a witch hunt — a manufactured witch hunt.
Bill Weitkamp, Arroyo Grande
Thanks, Assemblyman Cunningham
Although we don’t always agree with Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham’s policy preferences, we want to thank him for working to “close the loophole” in current laws that fail to hold police officers and other public officials accountable for sexual harassment and assault.
As we have seen too often, those who wear uniforms and carry guns can easily abuse their power and target victims because of their perceived authority. Amazingly, current regulations allow such abuses of power to occur, effectively legitimizing the threatening of a victim with retribution if she does not comply with an officer’s unwanted sexual advances.
AB 1599, introduced by Mr. Cunningham, will fix this problem and hold police officers and other public officials legally accountable when they “exploit their color of authority to seek sexual arousal, gratification or abuse.” As Mr. Cunningham has shown himself to be a staunch ally of law enforcement we applaud these reforms, which are necessary to protect the public from those who abuse their authority for personal satisfaction. We hope the assemblyman will continue to support necessary reform of the criminal justice system.
Barry Price and Nicole Dorfman, San Luis Obispo
Support cannabis permit appeal
This Tuesday, March 26, the SLO Board of Supervisors will cast a vote to ensure the health, safety and enjoyment of our neighborhoods here on the Central Coast for now and into the future.
The board will vote on the York Mountain project, the first of many citizens’ appeals to overturn approvals on cannabis grow permits in unincorporated areas of SLO County. This decision will likely affect your neighborhood soon, as it will set a precedent for whether or not these elected officials will do the right thing by ensuring success of both the cannabis growers and the well-being of residents in the same neighborhoods.
In our opinion, the reason for the contention between cannabis growers and residents are poorly written ordinances. If the laws were written in such a way to ensure both the success of the grower and the protection of the neighborhoods, Tuesday’s decision wouldn’t be so pivotal.
Join us to support York Mountain appellant Ian McPhee by wearing red to get the Board of Supervisors to pay attention, listen to SLO residents and take a leadership position.
Susan Mayer, Sunnyvale
