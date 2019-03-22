Letters to the editor: Readers say OHV article was one-sided, no mention of health risks

The article showcasing an OHV commissioner in The Tribune (“It’s time to take the gloves off...”, March 14) constitutes a disservice to the residents of the Nipomo Mesa. It is completely one-sided and never once mentions the very real and insidious health threat we face from the dust from the off-road vehicle park. Ted Cabral is an OHV commissioner with vested interest that goes beyond the mission of State Parks in general. As a former reporter for The Fresno Bee, I am surprised by the lack of balance in the story, which is really about the elimination of air pollution that violates state standards and affects human health and the fight to preserve recreational riding area.
We understand why the off-road community is upset. It has lost riding acreage and does not want to cede more. We only wish the riders would show a modicum of empathy for residents who live in a dangerous cloud, who bought homes without forewarning and who have a right to unpolluted, clean air. Not to mention that we have a state agency violating the air quality standards. To be clear, this is a problem that can be solved. Riders can still ride. We can be protected from dangerous dust. They are not mutually exclusive.
Arlene Versaw, Nipomo Mesa
Disgust over OHV commissioner
I am shocked and disgusted after reading the March 14 front-page retort on the Oceano Dunes controversy. How sad that we live in such angry times, when county citizens who pay their taxes and volunteer freely in our local community are publicly maligned by some zealot who thinks OHV riders have an absolute right to recreate here. Not to mention Mr. Ted Cabral has no respect whatsoever for local government having the authority to regulate land use within its jurisdiction.
California is a very large state with a bounty of open plains and deserts far away from populated areas. Why must we recreate within the sensitive coastal zone, destroying wildlife, native vegetation and causing a documented human health hazard?
Here on the Central Coast we are privileged to enjoy open access to the ocean and may continue to do so in many ways that don’t cause further environmental and human toll.
As county residents, we should all join in supporting the efforts of APCD Officer Gary Willey as he carries out orders from the APCD Hearing Board. He is taking a measured approach that will result in significant air quality improvement.
Yvonne Williams, Nipomo
Amazon vs. Diablo Canyon
In economics, it is called the multiplier effect — a sizable business emerges in a community and other small businesses thrive. Plus, there is increased employment to support the primary business.
So it is interesting to note how Amazon’s decision to pull out of Long Island City, New York, has been received. Primarily the outrage is over the loss of jobs, but also all the support services and manufacturers likely to emerge to complement Amazon.
Not being an economist, I am not sure if there is an antonym phrase to the multiplier effect, like the “divider effect.” A good example here appears to be the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. Similarly, there is the loss of good paying jobs, plus loss of support for colleges, schools, museums, community foundations and alliances. Cities in the county will also be impacted.
Obviously, it is a done deal and too late to say to environmentalists, politicians and the public at large that they should be careful what they wish for, but it might be worth going back to the drawing board again to access the implications, especially now that PG&E has declared bankruptcy.
Colin Wigglesworth, Arroyo Grande
