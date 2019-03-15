Letters to the editor: Readers say leave Oso Flaco alone, shop at Amazon

I am deeply concerned about two proposed plans for the Oso Flaco Lake area and I oppose both of them. The plans proposed by State Parks for the California State Parks Vehicle Recreation Area (SVRA) would install a 225 site campground, a staging area for 100-250 off-road vehicles and much more.
I am a frequent visitor to the lake where I bring my camera and enjoy the boardwalk, the birds and other wildlife. The area is a gem of natural beauty, abundant wildlife and serenity. Both proposed plans would destroy a great deal of wildlife habitat, create a tremendous amount of permanent disruptive noise, disturb the visiting wildlife and obliterate the unique serenity of the area. I think that State Parks should abandon both plans.
Victoria Morrow, Avila Beach
United front on SVRA
Since State Parks disclosed its intention to add an off-roading campground and access road by Oso Flaco, people in that area have mobilized against it, including the residents of Nipomo Mesa and Trilogy, and the Oso Flaco friends. I don’t blame them.
I have been a resident of Oceano and have suffered the consequences of the activities related to the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area (SVRA) for over 30 years: poor air quality, noise, trash and traffic congestion are among the most evident negative consequences — let alone the danger and injustice to Oceano residents who do not have a pedestrian-safe beach but have their beach and downtown suffocated and brutalized by thousands of motorized vehicles driving to the SVRA. The reaction of my southern neighbors makes it obvious that nobody wants the SVRA in his/her backyard.
Oceano has been carrying this burden alone for the past many decades. Oceano deserves a safe beach just like any other beach town in California. I pray my neighboring towns that we do not fight each other over this issue because our cause is the same. I call for a grand alliance among us: Either we share the burden equally, or we get rid of it all together. The SVRA is a landlocked vehicular park on a stretch of unique, delicate, magnificent coastal land. Should the area really be devoted to off-roading?
Lucia Casalinuovo, Oceano
Another low for Trib
You have really hit a low by publishing a huge, front-page picture of an alleged killer two days this week. You must have better subjects to publish of all the good around us! Find it and put this story on the last page, please!
Bob Leith, Paso Robles
Don’t hide ‘monsters’
Mr. Mark Sarrow of Templeton recently wrote a letter to The Tribune (“Don’t put ‘monster’ on front page’) in reaction to recent front-page coverage of a tragic murder in the Heritage Ranch area. He felt such stories should be buried deeper within the newspaper so readers can be spared any gory details sitting front and center when they open up their paper.
He goes on to say that when he moved here 20 years ago, the “front page story was about some horse rustling.” Hmmmm, I guess he somehow missed the weeks of necessary front-page coverage of another monster from that time, Rex Krebs.
He goes on to say that he thinks he speaks for many of your subscribers in stating his opinion. I doubt that, and I completely disagree. It is my view that your readers deserve to be highly informed when a psychopathic barbarian goes on a rampage, if only to rebalance the tender illusion that we live in a Mister Rogers world.
Rick von Stein, Los Osos
Here’s why I shop Amazon
Recent letters have filled The Tribune pages with all the reasons why you should not shop at Amazon.
Let me provide some firsthand experience demonstrating why I do buy from Amazon. When I look for household items, clothing, or almost any other items, I first go to a local store where I expect to be able to find what I want. I typically leave the store disappointed. Having already wasted some gasoline, I next check Kohl’s, Target and maybe Walmart. Three times out of four, I have not found what I’m looking for.
My next stop is Amazon where, almost without fail, I can find what I want, at a price I think is reasonable, and it’s delivered to my door two days later. My recent purchases include a desk pad, windbreaker, magnifying mirror and U.S. flag (made in the U.S.)
By going to Amazon, I saved gas, reduced pollution and got what I wanted. If I could find what I want locally, I’d buy local, but way too many times, I strike out at local stores.
Jim Vint, Santa Maria
Can Walmart check receipts?
I note in the Associated Press article about Walmart that one of the expanded roles of the “customer host” will be “checking receipts to help prevent shoplifting.”
In California, Walmart may be skating on thin ice depending on how they implement this role.
California Penal Code Section 490.5(f) (1): A merchant may detain a person for a reasonable time for the purpose of conducting an investigation in a reasonable manner whenever the merchant has probable cause (emphasis mine) to believe the person to be detained is attempting to unlawfully take or has unlawfully taken merchandise from the merchant’s premises.
Involuntarily stopping customers for general universal receipt checks on the way out the door, without probable cause, may constitute an illegal detention.
In response to the inevitable “Costco” response, Costco is a membership store and accepting the terms of membership clearly include giving Costco the right to check receipts.
Mike Zigelman, Arroyo Grande
