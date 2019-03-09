Letters to the editor: Readers say SLO group to meet with Al Gore, Sac Bee editorial unfair

Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert got it right and The Sacramento Bee has it wrong. The Bee’s editorial (published in the March 5 Tribune) lacks intelligence, misrepresents the facts of the Stephon Clark shooting, inaccurately describes the history of laws, policy and training that govern the police use of deadly force, unfairly suggests that bias, racism, brutality and injustice are the causes of Clark’s death and ignores the fact that his behavior before and during the incident are the primary reasons he was shot. Readers can get a much more carefully thought out perspective on the subject by reading the LA Times editorial of March 5.
While the Times piece contributes to an intelligent discussion of relevant issues that can and should lead to the “better outcomes” wanted by DA Shubert, the Bee’s only contribution is to foster discontent, emotional overreaction and counterproductive civil disobedience. Which editorial most serves the greater good and should be reprinted in The Tribune? The answer is obvious.
Gary J. Brennan, Arroyo Grande
SLO group to meet with Al Gore
San Luis Obispo is poised to become one of the most ambitious municipalities when it comes to climate action. Our local Climate Reality Project Chapters, Cal Poly and San Luis Obispo County, have emerged to facilitate this action by empowering local residents and students to become active leaders for climate action. Our goals align with forming our communities into a broad coalition of support to make carbon neutrality a reality, and bring new business, investments and an enhanced quality of life as a result.
We have several community members, including students, business owners, political leaders and community organizers who will be traveling to Atlanta in March for a climate leadership training. They will be trained by former Vice President Al Gore, founder and leader of the global organization. Our mission is to build community consensus around climate policies that proceed from climate resolutions to make sure we achieve set goals and actively include each facet of our community. We are here to support, listen and act.
Find out more at https://climaterealityslo.org/ and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.
Dylan Stafforini, San Luis Obispo
The socialism trope
Contrary to the letter by Shirley Bianchi’s critic (Tribune, March 8), and as a father of two grown daughters, children are not dummies. They take in their environment and grow up to become their own persons, and sometimes major contributors to society.
That was the point of Bianchi’s Viewpoint. That's what gives the rest of us hope during this time of rabid corruption centered around the White House and Trump's supporters in the Senate.
Shirley Bianchi’s Viewpoint (Tribune, March 2) made me long to have her voice back on the county Board of Supervisors. The worn trope that a compassionate society can only be socialist — just watch the new women in Congress set the record straight.
Jim Carlisle, Atascadero
Dangerous time in U.S.
Can we all just agree that President Trump does not believe in the democratic system our country’s founders formulated over 200 years ago? Time and time and time again he has vilified those working within our system of government (even from his own party) whose job it is to investigate wrongdoing. He calls the free press the enemy of the people. He favors dictators and autocrats over democratically elected leaders of our long time allies. He makes up “truth” over and over again that has no basis in fact. He wants to be able to spend our tax dollars in ways not approved by our House of Representatives, the constitutionally empowered originator of all spending bills. He wants our government’s workers and representatives to pledge loyalty to him, not to the people of our country.
It is time in America to deal with the obvious truth that our president does not believe in democracy and our system of government. This is a dangerous time in America. My hope is that our institutions hold and truth wins out.
Scott Larson, Paso Robles
