Letters to the Editor: Readers say Roosevelt deserves statue, Honor Flight worth it

We applaud John Ashbaugh and his crew who are supporting the creation of a sculpture honoring our 26th president, Theodore Roosevelt.
Working with John Muir in the early 1900s to preserve and conserve our natural environment, plus being the creator of our National Parks that we all enjoy, prove that Theodore Roosevelt is worthy of this honor. How fitting it is to have this sculpture located at Mitchell Park where Roosevelt once stopped and spoke here in San Luis Obispo. Families will be able to personally sit with Roosevelt and share his legacy with their children.
It’s hard to believe that the opponents are arguing that this proposed sculpture represents another “white male.” Residents know for a fact that we have sculptures of a Native American on lower Higuera and the Asian workers in the Railroad Square. Why can't we put all the political controversy aside and give credit where credit is due to Theodore Roosevelt, one of the early founders of the American conservation movement?
Roland and Anita Smith, San Luis Obispo
Hitchhiker’s Guide to Destruction
I would like to reiterate the expression of Djinn Ruffner’s Feb. 5 letter concerning the senseless development in what was once our fine city of San Luis Obispo. It is not the Planning Commission but the City Council that makes the ultimate bad decisions on approving these projects.
The young “progressives,” through their elected officials, feel that increased housing and development will ensure their place in San Luis Obispo. In their naivete, they do not realize that with every new 50-plus-foot building and every new mega-housing development, a little more is chipped away from what was once SLO Town. Soon it will become what those of us who fought the Marketplace feared it would become, “Everytown,” where no one will be enticed to live or visit. Remember, Vogons don’t need to come in spacecrafts they can come in business suits and be just as destructive.
Terry Mohan, San Luis Obispo
Honor Flight is well worth it
I have visited Washington, D.C. many times, but the most emotional and enjoyable time was on an Honor Flight last year. I would encourage any veteran who meets the qualifications to sign up! On Feb. 20, Bear McGill will be meeting with members of the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) at our regular monthly meeting to further share and encourage our veterans attending to sign up. Anyone who would like to know more of our meeting is encouraged to visit our web site! God bless and Semper Fi!
James Murphy, Los Osos
