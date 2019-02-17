Letters to the editor: Reader opinions on Adam Hill, immigration

Adam Hill’s rant during last week’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting comes as no surprise. I’m wondering why it has taken him so long to break the “civility” rules he loves to talk about. What did surprise me was his target, County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong.
Being rude to Chairwoman Debbie Arnold is not unusual for Mr. Hill, and talking over county counsel is right up his alley, too. Mirroring what his mouthpiece, Tom Fulks, recently wrote in a Tribune opinion piece, Hill accused Mr. Gong of “already making up his mind” regarding making it mandatory that all voters must vote by mail. Mr. Gong told the board he had not made a decision yet, but that wasn’t good enough for Mr. Hill.
And to insist on commenting after county counsel said it could be a Brown Act violation is just plain arrogant. I agree this issue needs to be explored and the public must have an opportunity to weigh in. Apparently, Mr. Hill and Mr. Fulks forget that many people take their voting rights seriously and still believe in their right to cast their ballot in person, on Election Day. Someone should have shut his microphone off long ago.
Terri Stricklin, Nipomo
‘Shock and Awe’
I read with interest the commentary, “Shock and awe at the home of Roger Stone,” in the Feb. 9 Tribune.
I would like to commend the author, Jay Ambrose, for exercising his First Amendment rights to express his views. In response, I would like to offer my views on his thoughts. Time and space make it impossible to refute everything , so I’ll address only one of his contentions.
He suggests the handling of the arrest of “Trump’s pal Roger Stone” be viewed with shock and awe. He contends Mr. Stone’s attorney should have been allowed to inform his client of the impending arrest.
Isn’t that how raids on crack houses, for instance, are handled? In both instances, the assumption that serious crimes have been committed is backed up by professional investigation. In both instances, evidence would likely have been destroyed, and there was the risk of flight by suspects.While the “army” of federal agents may have seemed excessive, let us consider the gravity of the alleged crimes. Even though we may have become numbed by the recent events in our political world, Mr. Stone’s crimes at any other time would have been greeted by thoughts, if not shouts, of “Lock him up.”
Before we espouse beliefs of either the far right or far left, we must push ourselves to research both sides of ongoing debates. The life or death of the nation our forefathers bequeathed us depends upon an informed citizenry. That’s me. That’s you. That’s Jay Ambrose.
Linda Caldwell, Paso Robles
Take a drive to Guadalupe
In her Feb. 10 letter — “Don’t want a wall?” — Jacqueline Slayden reported that, “immigrants will need assistance and direction until it is certain they are not a threat to our country and can stand on their own two feet.”
As I read her letter, I wondered to myself if Ms. Slayden has ever driven through Guadalupe at 5:30 a.m.? If not, here is what she would see: giant flood lights shining down on the backs of hundreds of immigrants bent over harvesting strawberries, broccoli, cauliflower and lettuce that will be served in homes and restaurants on a daily basis at a very reasonable price.
Why is it that so many people feel immigrants are good enough to clean their toilets and pick their fruits and vegetables, but they are not good enough to sit at the table of plenty with them?
Why is it that Trump feels that illegal immigrants are good enough to work at his golf club in New Jersey, but they deserve to be called murders and rapists every time he opens his mouth?
I suppose certain people seem to take great pride in serving their opinions with a side of hypocrisy.
Christina Stamford, San Luis Obispo
