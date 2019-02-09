Letters to the editor: Readers weigh in on Democrat’s vision, Laurel Creek

A July 2018 Wall Street Review article, “It’s Time to Kick the Bucket List,” talks about a harmless and amusing 2007 film where two old coots with one foot in the grave, Walter Matthau and Jack Lemon, come up with competing lists of personal dreams they want to accomplish before they kick the bucket. The concept caught on rapidly, but as so often happens in this once-great country, the idea soon morphed into a national obsession of big experiences, like 100-mile marathons, parasailing over active volcanoes, skiing Mt. Fuji and swimming with man-eating sharks.
Now we have a socialistic Democratic Party made up of a group of elitists who hide their need for big experiences under a veneer of false compassion. Their bucket list has morphed into something that can only described as a clinical disorder — a senseless and irrational obsession so complicated and costly it’s already doomed to fail.
They want 100 percent economic, social and racial justice, 100 percent gun control, 100 percent illegal immigration, 100 percent green energy, guaranteed minimal incomes and painful new taxes to pay for everything. They want to kill the Electoral College, make D.C. the 51st state, eliminate every source of fossil-fuel powered electricity and close every coal and natural gas power plant (by force if necessary) and of course, impeach Trump.
This is not visionary, it’s a malignancy of insane proportions so destructive it’s impossible to comprehend the end result. It’s time for them to kick their new-found bucket list before the epic miracle that once was America is over.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
Larry Bargenquast, Paso Robles
Praise for Laurel Creek plan
Regarding The Tribune’s coverage of the Laurel Creek repurpose plan for housing, stores and life amenities; it is about time that planning and proposing for the future made common sense. Finally, a very positive redevelopment of a huge empty building that was begging for a vision and creativity to answer a chronic issue, i.e. making a positive contribution to SLO without tearing something down, thus automatically increasing the project price. And all within the current footprint of our city. Viva 1160 Laurel Creek!
Roger Power, San Luis Obispo
Men, mind your manners
A Bay Area restaurant owner apologized after saying he would not serve MAGA-wearing customers. Actually, all restaurant owners should consider refusing service to any male wearing any hat indoors. It’s disappointing to see how many men were reared without learning proper manners.
Karen Morgan, San Luis Obispo
Comments