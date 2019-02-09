Letters to the editor: Reader opinions on mail-in ballots, Diablo Canyon

I was shocked and angry when I read Tom Fulks’ column in the Feb. 3 Tribune.
Mr. Fulks reported that Mr. Tommy Gong, the county clerk-recorder, is refusing to implement SB 450, which allows counties to send vote-by-mail ballots, with postage-paid return, to every registered voter.
How can an election official, elected to the office, put off making changes in legislation that was passed in 2014? I have never used a mail-in ballot, but now that I am not driving it may be easier, even necessary, for me to use a mail-in ballot.
I read the reasons Mr. Gong objects to making the changes in the voting process but they didn’t seem impossible to overcome. Many counties in California have made these changes so they were in effect for the 2018 election.
I am going to contact my county supervisor and ask if the county Board of Supervisors is aware of the situation and if they can have any influence to move our county into compliance with this provision. On the surface at least it appears to be a matter of voter suppression. I hope you will provide us more information on this issue.
Margaret Fertschneider, Atascadero
One better reason to close Diablo
Diablo Canyon is one of the country’s older nuclear power plants. It sits on an earthquake fault decades overdue for a major eruption. If (when) Diablo bursts asunder, you’ll fry, I’ll fry, and all these million-dollar properties Diablo workers are buying will be worthless for 10,000 years or more, uninhabitable except for cockroaches and three-eyed fish.
Shut ‘er down and breathe a long sigh of relief when the door is locked.
Tony Hyman, Shell Beach
Congratulations to the greedy developers whose large projects have been approved by the San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. You are getting closer every day to changing the name of San Luis Obispo to Little Los Angeles.
I came to SLO in 1980 — a lovely little town it was.
It has grown steadily since and ultimately will become Little Los Angeles as the developers keep applying to the Planning Commission to build and expand and ruin the whole idea of being a sweet small town.
I am leaving after 38 years. If I wanted gridlock on most streets, I would never have left San Pedro to move up here if I could have even imagined just how many developers would get the green light!
Good bye, good luck and thanks for all the fish!
Djinn Ruffner, Atascadero
Thanks, Pismo P.D.!
Unbeknownst to me, on one of my recent bike rides to the gym I lost my cell phone. I discovered my loss an hour later, when I was about to ride back home. I rode my bike home on the wrong side of the street (something I don’t like to see cyclists do) in hopes of finding my phone. No such luck.
I got home and was putting my bike in the garage, when a Pismo Beach Police Department squad car stopped in front of my house. Curious, I walked out to greet the police officer who seemed to be looking at my house to make sure he had the correct address.
I greeted him, to which he responded “Would you be looking for this?” — holding up my cell phone. I said “Yes, I was hoping I had forgotten it at home, but I was pretty sure I hadn’t.”
I thanked the officer profusely but then wondered how he found and identified me as the owner since my phone has a security lock on it. He responded with a sly grin on his face and said “Hey, we’re the police!” I laughed.
He confided to me seconds later that my wife had texted me and her full name had displayed. They then had run an address check on her name.
Where else but on the Central Coast can you get the local police to hand-deliver a lost phone, I ask?
Thank you, Pismo Beach Police Department.
George Glaser, Pismo Beach
