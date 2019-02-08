Letters to the editor: Reader’s opinions on socialism, Roosevelt statue

Joe Whitaker (Tribune letters) is wrong about redefining socialism; it is easier just to lie about it like Europe does. Does Joe want a two-tier health system where he can’t get the care the wealthy get and yet he pays 40 percent of his income in taxes?
For free education in Europe, you must be qualified or you do not get it, unlike here where it is for everyone. Upward mobility in Europe is nil compared to here.
No need to redefine socialism, just be gullible enough to believe the lies of socialism and fail to research the facts independently.
Actual health care outcomes in Europe are inferior to America on all counts, so be careful what you wish for. Only a fool thinks “free” stuff will be as good as the best stuff you have to pay for.
Most people who support socialism do not understand that by centralizing and increasing governmental power you will always end up with tyranny because absolute power corrupts absolutely. This is true no matter how great the original promises sounded.
Richard W. Ferris, San Luis Obispo
Some words from T.R.
The initiative shown by private donors in raising money for something they believe in — in this case, a statue commemorating Theodore Roosevelt’s historic gathering in Mitchell Park — is something to be praised, inspired and motivated by. Our culture in general and SLO County specifically would benefit immensely if more people felt so strongly about public art that they were willing to invest their resources, rather than just their words.
Let’s celebrate the behavior we wish to see, not denigrate it. There is room for everyone’s contribution. What guidance will the city provide to the many people who now feel motivated to fund other projects like this?
In Theodore Roosevelt’s own words: “It is not the critic who counts; not the (person) who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
Melissa Godsey, San Luis Obispo
‘Blown away’ by op-eds
I have to say that the Sunday, Jan. 20, issue of The Tribune blew me away with the number of incredibly intellectual articles by their opinion writers. It was so refreshing to be told what we need to know instead of what our selfish intellect may want to hear. The articles by our own Shirley Bianchi, Leonard Pitts, Jr., Richard Benjamin and Nicholas Kristof are all right on the money and should prick the conscious of all men of good will. My subscription to your newspaper has been fully justified.
David Graham, Atascadero
