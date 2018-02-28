Letters to the editor: Readers discuss wall compromise, Trump tragicomedy

Remarkably, the best the Democrats have been able to do is put back in power one of the politicians who led to Trump’s election and we are stuck with a childish spat. America was founded by serious, respectful grownups who knew how to compromise. Please Washington Leaders, take a lesson from our heritage.
Nancy, let Donald give his speech to our Congress. Donald, let Nancy fly in our plane. Nancy, allocate $15 from each of us so Donald can have his little wall. Nancy, include a fence in your bill so that the funding is for a fence/wall.
Donald, sign Nancy’s new bill and open our government. Nancy, take credit for funding the fence/wall so that you can say you funded Trump’s fall.
Erik M. Olson, Shell Beach
The tragicomedy of Trump
The relationship between comedy and tragedy is a close one. When the clown steps on a banana peel and falls flat on his back, the audience roars with laughter. When a similar fall causes severe injury, there are only tears.
Today’s comedians are having a field day with President Trump. Impressionists have mastered his mannerisms. His spelling errors, misinterpretations of history and his unhinged tweets are often quite funny.
Unfortunately, on the political stage our president gives us very little to laugh at. There is nothing funny about the insults he hurls at friend and foe, his mockery of the disabled and those who disagree with him, his paying hush money, or his demeaning of women. His attacks on NATO and our closest allies, his unwillingness to accept climate change, his abandonment of regulations that protect our environment, his invented border crisis and government shutdown, his separation of families, his divisive rhetoric that has caused a dramatic rise in hate crimes, his catering to Russia, and his unabashed disregard for the truth are elements of a great tragedy, the decline of our democratic way of life.
Tom Bauer, Morro Bay
