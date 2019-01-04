Letters to the editor: Readers say SLO City Council is ineffective, driving away residents

I’m writing in response to the article by Nick Wilson on the project at 790 Foothill Blvd. in San Luis Obispo.
I attended the meeting and was, once again, dismayed by this ineffective City Council.
The meeting was led, not by the mayor, but by city staff. If one didn’t know better, one would assume these city employees were paid by the developers.
There were 50 letters submitted opposing this project, but no mention of them. I wonder if the council members read them.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Speakers Mr. Allan Cooper and Mr. James Lopes are more knowledgeable about the laws than the five council members combined, yet more weight was given to the three pro speakers for this project, one of whom is the project contractor.
Mr. Grant Robbins’ quote of “we can’t discriminate against students” falls in line with the other mantra of this council, “affordable housing.” Never mind discrimination against seniors and young workforce, as this does nothing for them. Mayor Heidi Harmon suggested we residents opposing this try to change laws at state level. Shouldn’t that be her responsibility?
Finally, the $150,000 “olive branch” offered to the city for public improvements by Loren Reihl seemed like blatant bribery.
Our viewshed and quality of life is worth far more than that.
Debbie Anthony, San Luis Obispo
The big con
While Trump’s donation of his salary is certainly not “chump change,” let’s look at it in the context of the “con” he was running in his Foundation, which was closed down by Attorney General Barbara D. Underwood in New York.
She wrote that the Trump foundation misused funds for personal benefit, “functioning as little more than a checkbook to serve Mr. Trump’s business and political interests,” and of engaging in “a shocking pattern of illegality” that included unlawfully coordinating with Mr. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
To quote Michael Bloomberg, “Trump wants to run the nation like he’s running his business? God help us... I’m a New Yorker, and I know a con when I see one.”
How many more scams (Trump University) and lies do we need to hear before the “base” gets it that Trump is a con. Drain the swamp? Just look at the fellow grifters he chose for his cabinet ... Ryan Zinke, Scott Pruitt and Tom Price who were, to a man, ethically challenged.
Laurance Shinderman, Nipomo
Projects like 790 Foothill will drive us away
Well, well, the SLO City Council now has the perfect vehicle to approve every development project it wants: “The state’s new housing mandates will penalize us if we don’t do this.”
Naturally, council members chose to ignore the fact that there is a significant safety issue at this intersection that could have been used to turn down the project. Carlyn will get her four-story buildings all along Foothill (she doesn’t live there) and Heidi will get to see single mothers with two kids in studio apartments, which she clearly enjoys because she believes everyone thinks like she does.
My magic crystal ball envisions a day when the City Council and attorneys will be the only ones left in a city of student renters because the rest of us will have moved away from the congestion, noise, bars and chain stores.
Norm Borin, San Luis Obispo
Comments