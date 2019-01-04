Letters to the editor: Trump donating quarterly salary, reader’s monument ideas

This is in response to letter writer Carol Kiessig’s comment that President Trump should be denied his salary:
Since taking office, President Trump has been donating his quarterly salary to initiatives of national significance. In Quarter 1, President Trump donated his salary to the Department of Interior, and the funds went to the National Park Service to aid in preserving our country’s national security.
His second-quarter salary was donated to the Department of Education to host a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM)-focused camp for students. He wants to inspire interest in the STEM related areas of study and ensure that Americans are being trained for the jobs of the future.
His third-quarter salary was donated to the Department of Health and Human Services to help fight the opioid epidemic.
He donated his fourth-quarter 2017 salary to the Department of Transportation to support their programs to rebuild and modernize our crumbling infrastructure.
The president has vowed to donate the entire sum of his salary to different causes over the course of his time in office. President Donald Trump has already donated $78,333 and $100,00 to the National Park Service and the Education Department.
Honey French, Nipomo
A ‘safe space’ for all?
How heartening to read the Women’s March SLO pledge to share one’s truth this Jan 19 (Saturday).
In a Tribune Viewpoint, the organizers claim to “recognize that there is no true peace, freedom or inclusion without equity for all.”
Last year’s January march sponsored by WMSLO sadly did not “create a safe space for all people to make their voices ... heard.” My husband joined the march at the Mission carrying a sign that read, “Women’s Rights #1 to be born” — a self-evident truth, incontestable since it is obviously impossible for a woman (or a man) to claim any rights whatsoever if she (or he) is not allowed to be born in the first place.
He was promptly harassed by a bevy of young ladies who surrounded him, obscuring him and his sign with their own signs. When my husband moved to a spot that was inaccessible to interference, the ladies still made repeated attempts to physically interfere.
Let us hope this year’s march respects the WMSLO pledge to encourage us “to continue to make your truth heard.”
Genevieve Mary Czech, San Luis Obispo
Another monument idea
Nikita Khrushchev visited San Luis back in '59. How about a monument to him?
Vaughn Hasslein, Los Osos
Thoughts on health insurance, shutdown
In response to two Letters to the Editor published Sunday, Jan. 13:
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for universal, single-payer health care; the letter writer says the costs will just be passed on to all. First, I like the emphasis on the right to health care, not health insurance. Second, I believe there is a math issue here: The referenced “rich man” is taxed $10 to pay for health care, and charges $10 more for the shirt he produces. But what if he (or she) does not now have to pay $10 for his employees” health insurance? Health insurance costs have been replaced by health care costs. Seems like a good swap to me.
Secondly, I, too, wrote to Rep. Salud Carbajal regarding the government shutdown and received an immediate automated response (“We have received your e-mail...”), followed up by a topic- speciific response. Just sayin'.
Steve McGrath, Cambria
Build the wall, Mr. President
Eric Larson’s book, “In the Garden of Beasts,” tells the story of how, after hearing rumors that Hitler was preparing a war of conquest, President Franklin Roosevelt appointed William Dodd as America’s ambassador to Germany. However, he refused to believe Dodd’s reports of how Hitler’s Nazis had changed a boisterous, fun-loving people into sullen, morose and fearful quislings in a few short months.
Hitler’s Nazis killed 14,000 Jews a day while liberals, lost in a mindless celebration of political correctness and socialist environmentalism, call Trump a Nazi and his supporters pieces of s**t. These people have literally gone berserk, talking about getting rid of Trump “by any means necessary” while Muslim Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib hollers “Impeach the motherf*****r!”.
Conservatives can no longer say what they want, display a Trump T-shirt, red hat, yard sign or bumper sticker without getting their car keyed, yard sign removed or punched in the face.
This is not about increasing political correctness or widening the path of tolerance. This is a battle for American sovereignty and freedom from people who are determined to destroy our traditions, our culture and our history. Instead of saving the country, these people play politics, teach socialism in our schools and promote sanctuary cities for illegal immigrants.
Enough is enough. Build the wall, Mr. Trump.
Larry Bargenquast, Paso Robles
