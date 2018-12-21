Letters to the editor: Reader’s opinions on Roosevelt statue, Heidi Harmon’s reaction

Do we have a lot of “monuments” to white men in SLO? I’m not familiar with them.
And, Mayor Harmon, was that really necessary? If your sole objection to a Teddy Roosevelt tribute is “he’s a white man” I’ve got some bad news for you: All but one POTUS has been a white man.
Presidents don’t visit here often, so it seems a tasteful shoutout to one who did should not be terribly controversial. Protest his record or policy or character if you must (although I would suggest judging someone out of context with their time is at best tricky) but when your stated reason for dissent is “white man” it is your character that will be questioned.
I personally have no opinion on the matter. TR statue? Cool! No TR statue? OK!
But I will protest strenuously against any tribute to the abomination currently occupying the executive mansion.
Michael S. Miller, Arroyo Grande
How about a Maxine Lewis monument?
John Ashbaugh has come up with the idea of installing a Theodore Roosevelt statue in Mitchell Park, which is city property. Ashbaugh’s rationale is that Roosevelt is one of only two sitting presidents who have visited San Luis Obispo; hence, he has a connection to the city. The idea has received some support and fundraising is already underway.
San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon has asked a valid rhetorical question: “... why we continue to put all of our resources into only lifting-up white men and there is close to zero resources put into women or people of color.”
If the criterion is connction to the city, there is a much stronger and deserving candidate for the honor.
For two decades, until she died, Maxine Lewis, an African-American, gave much to the community despite encountering racial hatred. Mayor (then) Ron Dunn stated that Lewis was “the biggest champion that the underprivileged people” of San Luis Obispo ever had. She was named “Citizen of the Year” for her “outstanding service to schools,” and “Citizen of the Month” by San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce for “humanistic and dynamic service to people in need.”
A statue to honor Lewis would acknowlege that we recognize the love and service she unselfishly gave to the community.
Zaf Iqbal, San Luis Obispo
Trump supporters are finally turning
After two years it seemed Trump’s base would continue to back him no matter how low he sunk. No amount of lying, cruelty or broken promises could shake their loyalty. Now that the shutdown is affecting them, though, that support is cracking. Like the woman in Florida said, “He’s not hurting the people he needs to be hurting.”
Trump’s base is abandoning him for the same reason they elected him — he’s just like them, greedy, selfish and vindictive.
Steve Felten, Paso Robles
