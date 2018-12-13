Letters to the editor: Readers discuss Abcarian op-ed, Tribune bias

On Sunday, The Tribune printed an op-ed by Robin Abcarian of the L.A. Times, “Can You Admire anti-Semite and Support Women?” The narrow and literal answer to that is obviously “yes,” but the whitewashed title cannot disguise the underlying ugliness of Abcarian’s piece. The original title in the L.A. Times was, “Can you admire Louis Farrakhan and still advance the cause of women? Maybe so. Life is full of contradictions.” In other words, “A little anti-Semitism on the side? Meh. You have to break some eggs to make an omelette.” Or, “Mussolini made the trains run on time, you know.”
Abcarian, to her shame, excuses and downplays the rise of anti-Semitism, in America and elsewhere. While most ordinary liberals, independents and conservatives are not anti-Semitic and indeed are supporters of Israel, on the far left, the hatred for Israel is so virulent that it frequently crosses over into antisemitism. The Women’s March, whatever its theoretical merits, came to be controlled by far-left Israel haters who don’t even try to disguise their antipathy towards Jews, and have no problem identifying with and praising the most vile racist, homophobe and anti-Semite in America today, Louis Farrakhan. They, and Abcarian, should be ashamed of themselves.
Tom Freeman, Nipomo
How we gained our citizenship
Millions of us are Americans because family members made the dangerous ocean crossing in sea-going “caravans” (ships), in the last couple of centuries. We all have stories about their coming here for a better life in a safe country, including Donald Trump. There were probably a few criminals among them but here we all are, U.S. citizens.
Helen Anderson, San Luis Obispo
Gov. Brown’s lasting legacy
I enjoyed Dan Walters’ series on the former governor, although Brown 2.0 is a stretch. A total and complete tax cut reform is the only thing that will salvage the state. And as far as legacy forming goes, Gov. Moonbeam has and always will be his.
Ken Sutliff, Cambria
End the shutdown
OK — enough!
Both parties need to come together and end this standoff. Certainly given the combined time in government that many of them have they should know how to compromise.
And if they cannot, then everyone in Congress, plus the president, should be denied their paychecks just like the folks who are at their mercy right now... fair is fair.
Carol Kiessig, Paso Robles
Gov. Newsom’s liberal agenda
Happy New Year! It’s 2019, and Gavin Newsom was just sworn in as governor of California. Both he and the Democrats in the state Legislature want to turn their far-left ideas into reality. Their priorities are: government-controlled healthcare system for all, including illegal immigrants; legalizing heroin injection sites; and protecting the failed High-Speed Rail project.
Don’t know about you, but I don’t have enough dollars to pay for everyone’s health care, including illegal immigrants from around the world. And the above priorities are just the beginning! Call or email Gov. Newsom and our local state Sen. Bill Monning and tell them to get their priorities straight!
There are real problems happening in our state like homelessness, poverty and crime — yet Gov. Newsom and the Democrats would rather focus on issues that don’t help improve the lives of everyday Californians. If we allow Newsom to continue with this plan, California and the nation are doomed. Even though our economy nationwide is booming, we the taxpayers are being lined up to be fleeced and sacrificed for those that are not legally authorized to be here.
Wake up and say no more!
Phil Mordaunt, San Luis Obispo
Trib shows its bias — again
So a freshman Democratic congresswoman, less than two days after taking the oath of office, when referring to President Trump, said we’re going to “impeach the M***** F*****.”
The Tribune saw fit to print an Associated Press story about it on Page 1 of Section B of Saturday’s paper. If a Republican representative had said the exact same thing about Barack Obama, The Tribune would have exploded, calling the legislator a racist, mentally unstable and demanding his/her immediate expulsion from Congress, all as the lead story on the front page.
This is merely the most recent blatant example of the political bias shown by The Tribune. Why don’t you remove all doubt, change the name of your paper to “The SLO County Democrat” and continue to print your ultra-liberal articles? If you quit printing all your anti-Trump articles , you could do it on four pages, counting the comics and sports.
Stanley D. Schaffer, Arroyo Grande
No to the wall
Our government should support financing our federal employees and dump the wall Our president is a fear monger; he gave a terrible speech Tuesday night.
Larry Bender, Los Osos
Yes to the wall
I keep reading articles and letters to the editor from writers acting shocked that our president wants to build a wall to secure our border to stop people from entering our country illegally. Illegal immigration is truly a crisis that needs to be addressed immediately, and unlike other presidents in the past, Donald Trump has made it a priority.
The fake outrage by the Democrats who call the wall immoral and ineffective is laughable. It is proven that walls work, simply by looking at all the security and walls around the homes and estates they live in. The hypocrisy the liberals demonstrate by their lies is staggering. In 2006, every one of these same Democrats on a bi-partisan vote approved the Secure Fence Act that allocated money for a wall. The only reason Democrats now are against a wall is because President Trump wants it, and the Democrats have determined that allowing more illegal immigration will ensure more Democrat votes.
You have to ask yourself, what is the motivation behind people that don’t want to secure our borders? Would these same people not put doors on their houses and allow strangers to come and go as they please?
Allen Litten, Atascadero
