Letters to the editor: Reader’s weigh in on Trump criticism, editorial board

I continue to see letters asking to stop picking on President Trump. The president is bringing it on himself. It seems nobody wants to work for him as his cabinet and other appointments seem to be a revolving door, sometimes leading to criminal charges and prison. He did not drain the swamp, he caused it to overflow.
As a manager, my job was to support my employees, make them better and help them move up the ladder in the company. The president lacks this leadership as he frequently belittles his staff. To deride and humiliate those under you, especially by using the power of your position, is not leadership. It is bullying.
Facts indicate the president has lied well over 7,000 times since in office. One of his latest was in front of troops in the danger zone (finally) when he stated they got them their first raise in 10 years (not true) and that is was 10 percent (not true). President Trump seems to make stuff up just to make himself look good. This is childish.
I remember presidents all the way back to Truman. Some I like and some I didn’t. I have never seen anything like this present administration. It is chaos. Fortunately we have a judicial branch and a legislative branch (sort of) to prevent the president from becoming a dictator. He seems to love foreign dictators and would most likely love to have that position.
Rick Tibben, Nipomo
Hey Ed Board: Grow up!
Regarding: Your paroxysm of anger over holiday decorations: Get rid of them NOW — SHUT THEM OFF. Such rabid vitriol over…..Christmas lights!
Are there any adults on the Editorial Board?
FYI: For Orthodox Christians our Christmas Eve was Jan. 6 and Christmas was Jan. 7.
If you find them so offensive, where were your complaints when they started going up around town in October and early November?
Penny Koines, San Luis Obispo
Regarding Ed Bogusch column
I am a liberal and read the column (Tribune, Jan. 6) all the way through. I did so because I encourage civil debate. I want to give you a shot. At the risk of alienating you, I don’t agree with all you say, but like Eric Clapton, while I support the left, I do find myself leaning to the right. Hence my need for a healthy discourse.
I laud you for encouraging critical thinking in our youth. I disdain the mindset that relies on one news source, particularly one that is one-sided. To me, strict adherence to one and only one ideology, left or right, is an open invitation to a very unhappy future. It is only through compromise that we get more buy-in.
As for your talking points:
▪ Healthcare: It may be heresy for a Republican to find favor here, it nonetheless solved a lot of problems. Granted, once the bugs were worked out.
▪ Housing: All people, ESPECIALLY children should have available housing, if only to find shelter from the storm.
▪ Education: Teachers are leaving the profession in droves because of the ridiculously low wages. It is so enormously important for our children to have the venue to pursue critical thinking.
▪ Energy: Fossil fuels, including coal, are destroying our climate. The maternal side of my family were coal miners in Pennsylvania, but I think they’d agree we need to move on to alternative forms.
▪ Immigration: We are a nation of immigrants excepting the truly Native Americans. Build a wall? Where does that mindset stop?
I encourage civil debate. I’m open. Hopefully, we can find some common ground and dismiss the bipolarism.
Don Allcock, Pismo Beach
What’s gotten into David Brooks?
I had my morning amusement by reading Gary Brennan’s letter on Tuesday. I always enjoy David Brooks’ column as well. His essays are thoughtfully written with an eye toward uniting us in our common humanity, but when I read his latest “The virtues of self-absorption,” I was flummoxed, too!
Was it tongue-in-cheek? He couldn’t possibly think narcissistic behavior is acceptable ... but then, again, maybe Trump has finally gotten to him, too? It’s a mystery and perhaps a follow-up will enlighten both Gary and myself. Right?
Victoria Grostick, San Luis Obispo
Comments