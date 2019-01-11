Letters to the editor: Reader’s opinions on socialism, new conservative columnist

In this July 24, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, front left, gestures as former boys scouts, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, watch at the 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree at the Summit in Glen Jean, W.Va. As former U.S. Interior Secretary Zinke exits Washington amid a cloud of unresolved ethics investigations, he says he has lived up to the conservation ideals of Teddy Roosevelt and insists the myriad allegations against him will be proven untrue. Steve Helber AP