Letters to the editor: Reader’s opinions on global warming, 101 intersection

As we begin the new year, you may be asking yourself: What can I do to stop global warming? Here are just two things you can do right now that can have a positive impact on our climate:
1) Urge your representatives in Washington, as well as friends and family across the country, to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 7173), a bipartisan bill which could reduce America’s emissions by 40 percent in the next 12 years. This revenue-neutral bill taxes users of fossil fuels, returns all money earned directly to the American people, and is projected to create over 2 million clean-energy jobs.
2) Reduce your carbon footprint through simple changes in lifestyle. For example, ride a bike, walk or take a bus to work; instead of flying around the globe for vacation, choose a beautiful location near home (both of these options will save you a good deal of money); avoid plastics; eat foods grown locally; wear a sweater indoors when it gets cold; and if possible, avoid air-conditioning.
I wish you all good luck in your efforts this year to turn back global warming!
Tom Weinschenk, San Luis Obispo
Printing facts about POTUS is not ‘unfair’
Reading the letters accusing The Trib of being unfair to POTUS is always thought provoking. The start of a new year is a good time to review:
Fact: POTUS lies a lot ... over 7,000 lies so far. The Trib reports this and is accused of being disrespectful.
Fact: Staff at the White House is short lived: too many to count ... and no volunteers are in sight. Duly reported.
Fact: The ongoing and thorough investigation of the 2016 election and of POTUS reveals interesting and troubling information as it progresses. Reported honestly.
Readers can add much more here, but the question remains: Why do some Americans feel that printing what has actually happened is “unfair”?
Printing the facts for all to read is one of the most treasured of our freedoms. It is arguably the most important part of a true democracy.
Mary Ross, Cambria
Close the dangerous El Campo/101 intersection
When the GPS leads an unsuspecting visitor onto El Campo and Highway 101, it’s time to close the Highway 101 median gap NOW!
While visiting us during the holidays, our son and his wife decided to take a drive to San Luis Obispo. When they returned, they told us of the horror of waiting at the end of El Campo and being instructed to cross traffic and turn left. Thankfully, he had the good sense (as many don’t seem to have) to turn right on 101 South, take the first exit (Los Berros/Thompson), and make a safe entrance onto north-bound 101.
While I appreciate the overpass petition the residents have put forth, I would like to see them think about saving lives, not about saving time. I declined to sign their petition because of their continued arguments that the 101 median gap should also remain open!
With the permanent closure of the median, drivers should set aside extra time to (1) turn right onto 101 south or (2) take Los Berros/Valley Road or Brisco Road like the rest of us do.
Hopefully, this will lead to the building of the overpass.
Carol Lorenzini, Arroyo Grande
