Letters to the editor: Readers weight in on former Paso Robles superintendent, SLO County workers

Outgoing Paso superintendent shouldn’t get compensation
An article appeared in the Dec. 14 Tribune outlining the future of former Paso Robles Schools Superintendent Chris Williams. The facts surrounding his resignation, as reported in several Tribune articles to date, are beyond belief.
Chris Williams resigned on Dec. 6 … because it was the thing to do. His failing to manage the budgetary process and those specifically responsible for developing and executing the budget left Paso Robles in violation of policy. This failing will lead to harm being done to students and PR citizens alike.
The above being said, there is discussion of compensation for “early termination” of Mr. Williams. Mr. Williams resigned and, to my knowledge, has provided no insight into the events leading to the failure to carry out his duties or the current financial issues facing the PR schools, students or citizens. He walked away. Any consideration of a “compensation settlement” is beyond the pale.
What is necessary is that the facts leading to this failure of government be shared with PR citizens and appropriate action taken with personnel responsible for this failure.
William Tuck, Paso Robles
Remembering Ambassador Shlaudeman
Ambassador Harry Shlaudeman (see Dec. 18 Tribune obituary) did indeed serve his country with great distinction. He also served us in San Luis Obispo County as a member of the 2002-03 civil grand jury. Many of us fellow jurors will remember his very thorough, insightful and often humorous jury meeting minutes. Those minutes not longer exist, of course, because of grand jury confidentiality.
Jim Ragan, Cambria
Support SLO County workers
I fully support the SLO County workers who have been driven by an unfair system to strike, and I call on all decently progressive people, and all who believe in simple justice, to do the same.
For decades, unionized and non-unionized workers alike have been attacked by employers, public and private sector, and have seen their standard of living slide downhill from a combination of stagnant wages/salaries, ever rising costs of living, crises of the economic system, crackdowns on unions and on any attempts at unionization, and shaming by corporatist politicians (of BOTH major parties) and right wing writers and commentators. Non-democratic and conservative, self-serving union hierarchies have often sold their members out and given priority to pampering the corporations and other employers. The bottom line is that rank-and-file workers have reached their limit — and beyond.
We need to support these people who are our neighbors (if they can even afford to live here), our friends and our providers of needed services for our community.
Huelga! Solidarity forever!
Jim Griffin, San Luis Obispo
