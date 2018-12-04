Letters to the editor: Reader’s views on Cal Poly free speech, substance abuse

I agree with your Editorial Board’s position that Cal Poly’s position about free speech on campus extends only as far as their pocketbook. Michael Pollen was invited to speak about the adverse effects that factory farming has in the U.S. Cal Poly deemed his views were too radical; he could not speak individually but had participate on a panel with the industry that represents factory farms. Cal Poly caved to its donor’s money.
Milo’s hate speech is just fine. He can have the whole event to himself, regardless of security costs. Bring out the pitchforks for Milo, but keep those anti-Raytheon singing radicals away. Because peace is dangerous when you are peddling war.
Cheri Roe, Creston
Sick and tired of substance abuse
Drugs and alcohol have always been a controversial topic in my life, not only in school, but within my family. I have had many interactions, good and bad, and can personally say that if not carefully watched, what may seem as simple fun can turn into travesty.
An accident suspected of involving alcohol or drugs recently happened just a quarter-mile from my home and it saddens me to say this isn’t the first time. When I was a toddler, a woman was killed by a drunk driver even closer to my house. When people choose to use any sort of substance, they need to understand the consequences of using and not following the law. It comes down to people being more aware to stop these reckless crimes. I am tired of people being careless about substance abuse.
Garrett Sellers, Nipomo
