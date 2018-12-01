Letters to the editor: Reader’s views on Social Security, Righetti Road bridge

I just received some great news from the Social Security Administration! Effective January 2019, my benefits will increase by 2.8 percent! You can guess how pleased I was to hear this news!
But I was reminded that for this current year my Medicare Part B was adjusted from $134 a month for an added $134 a month because, as a widower, I make too much gross income! Then I read the notice a little more carefully: Because I have lived a life of thrift and carefully invested my finances, I am now in the middle class and my gross income is such that I will now be charged $135.50 for Medicare Part B and an additional $216.70 a month, for a total of $352.20 a month.
Now the good news: My actual take home Social Security income will drop by $41 a month because according to SSA, my gross (not net) income is too great!
Is this a great country, or what?
James L. Murphy, Los Osos
Thanks, SLO County
Our San Luis Obispo County completed a beautiful repair for our Righetti Road Bridge! All of us who drive over it would like to say thank you for a job well done.
Diane Boyer, San Luis Obispo
What would Jesus do?
When it suits his motives, our president states that he is a Christian. In this light, and in regard to the refugees seeking asylum in our country, I have one question for him: Donnie, what would Jesus do?
Jeff Rininger, Cayucos
Thanks for help with Hollyberry Dinner
On behalf of Camp Fire Central Coast of California and the children who participate in its clubs and summer camps, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to our local businesses, individual community members and a team of wonderful Cal Poly students from the Recreation, Parks & Tourism Department for their support of our 21st Annual Hollyberry Dinner, Reverse Drawing, Live and Silent Auction Fundraising Benefit held on Nov. 10 at the Pismo Beach Vets Hall.
Their generous donations of time and auction items for our silent, live and dessert acution provided a very successful fundraiser for Camp Fire and a fun evening of entertainment for all who attended.
Young People want to shape the world. Camp Fire provides the opportunity to find their spark, lift their voice and discover who they are as they “light the fire within!”
Thank you all for helping us make a positive impact in the lives of local youth on the Central Coast.
Shari McCarthy, Arroyo Grande
Comments