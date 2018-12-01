Letters to the editor: Readers views on tiny homes in SLO, holiday donations

Being a fan of the Hope Village concept and impressed by the transformation of the South Peaks Park on South Street, I see putting “small homes” in yards as ridiculous.
The SLO City Council expects owners to shell out tens of thousands of dollars to dig sewer, electrical and water lines, purchase a unit and then rent it for below market value? Right.
Mayor Heidi Harmon couldn’t care less that the neighbors have to look at these travel trailers (no 6-foot screening) with their flat tires and debris stored underneath (no skirting) and the detrimental effect these units will have on neighborhood property values.
Potential owners should consider the value of their house with a deed restricted trailer in their yard if they want to sell. What if a potential buyer wants it moved or it fails renewal inspection? You must kick out the tenants and how much will it cost and where do you get rid of a used “small home”?
Small homes should be placed in designated parks where they can be properly regulated and inspected, not scattered throughout the city where they will become eyesores and derelict relics.
But what do you expect from a council that continually degrades neighborhoods?
Terry Mohan, San Luis Obispo
Please keep your donations local
It is once again the time for the bell ringing drive in Los Osos/Baywood Park and I would like to remind the community that if they are writing a check for their donation to the Salvation Army to please consider putting their check offering in one of the kettles at Ralphs market. That way, the donation will stay local and will be of maximum benefit to our community effort to help the less fortunate. This community has been so generous in the past and we seem to have more needy people every year, so please keep your donations local.
Mike Povero, Baywood Park
Thoughts on ‘old soldiers’
Mr. Keith Gurnee’s recent viewpoint (Tribune, Nov. 29) caused me to remember something Gen. Douglas MacArthur said in his farewell speech to the joint meeting of both houses of Congress. He said, “Old soldiers never die, they just fade away.”
Mr. Gurnee, you are an old soldier.
Lauri Sweeny, San Luis Obispo
No sympathy for strikers
I don’t have much support for county wage increases (“SLO County Workers Set to Strike in December”). The retirement/pension plans our county employees receive are much more generous than those of public companies, already placing the county at risk for being unable to meet future payout commitments.
Connie Thomas, San Luis Obispo
Comments