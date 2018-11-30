Letters to the editor: Reader views on wind energy, climate change

Every wind farm has a fuel-burning and pollutant-emitting backup system running simultaneously. The wind does not operate on demand and requires a generator to be spinning at-the-ready to compensate when the wind doesn’t cooperate.
“Renewable” energy sources, wind and solar, are NOT new technologies leading us to a cleaner planet. They are old technologies that are not economically viable without taxpayer subsidies.
The purveyors of renewables never take into account the added costs and the effects of those costs. Whether you pay for your electricity by utility bill or by taxes, more is being paid for our electricity. Additional economic productivity is required to pay for solar and wind, which itself produces more pollutants. With renewables, we are all working longer to keep the lights on.
Residential solar only shifts the pollutants and added costs to those who don’t have it and are paying double for their electricity. We will all pay more in taxes when the added government debt for these subsidies comes due.
Renewables are a shell game economically and only serve to demonstrate good intentions by those who force the cost onto others.
Chris Temple, Atascadero
A warning for distracted drivers
You drive with the phone to your ear or you text while driving. You think you are driving fine. You just ran a stop sign. I passed you on the freeway going 55 while your head was down texting, or you were distracted talking on the phone. Afew minutes later, you pass me going 80 in a 65 MPH zone, only to get in front of me. A few minutes later, you slow down again, back on the phone or texting again.
You are an accident waiting to happen. I can only assume you have money to burn to pay for a ticket. Like so many things in life, both of these fall in the category — not if they will happen, but when.
Michelle Cobbs, Morro Bay
Climate change is our No. 1 crisis
I believe climate change is the most serious crisis facing us today. The economy, refugee and immigration issues, public health, extreme fires and hurricanes, the environment and national defense are all being made worse by human-caused global warming.
Once again, top climate scientists are screaming this at us in the recently released National Climate Assessment (“Climate report warns of growing risks to US, Tribune, Nov. 24 ). As usual, the current administration chooses to downplay the report and the disastrous effects already happening. I am reminded of the familiar story of Rome burning while Nero fiddled.
This is dire. As a nation we must stop using fossil fuels. Individually we can’t halt the progress of climate change, but as a group, at a government level we can.
As voters we have power if we are willing to wield it. Write letters and make phone calls. Contact Rep. Salud Carbajal, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Gov.-Elect Gavin Newsom, your county supervisor and mayor. Send them lots of letters and call them often.
We must stop climate change. Next year it could be San Luis Obispo burning while Nero fiddles ( or plays golf ).
Karen Wiles, San Luis Obispo
Please keep your donations local
It is once again the time for the bell ringing drive in Los Osos/Baywood Park and I would like to remind the community that if they are writing a check for their donation to the Salvation Army to please consider putting their check offering in one of the kettles at Ralphs market. That way, the donation will stay local and will be of maximum benefit to our community effort to help the less fortunate. This community has been so generous in the past and we seem to have more needy people every year, so please keep your donations local.
Mike Povero, Baywood Park
