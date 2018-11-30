Letters to the editor: Reader views on wind energy, climate change

Some of the 700 workers install solar panels. The California Flats Solar project is located on the Jack Ranch, part of Hearst Corp. holdings. Roughly 700 people are working on building the plant which is north of Highway 41, east of Cholame. From the First Solar website: The California Flats Solar Project is owned by California Flats Solar LLC, a subsidiary of First Solar. When fully operational, the project will generate enough clean solar energy to serve the needs of about 100,000 average homes per year, displacing over 109,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually based on the PG&E gridâthe equivalent of taking about 22,000 cars off the road. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com