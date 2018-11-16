Letters to the editor: Reader views on Paso Robles’ parking signs, California forestry

Tow woes in Paso
The city of Paso Robles put out “No Parking After 4 p.m.” signs where they can’t be seen and 10 or more vehicles got towed the evening of Nov. 10 for its Elegant Evening Downtown.
We parked across from Fish Gaucho at 12:45 p.m., had lunch, left at 2 p.m. and shopped on foot downtown. We walked back to the car at 5:10 p.m.
No car. The signs, which were not in front of every parking space, couldn’t be seen when the streets were full of parked cars!
We had to walk to the police station and pay $140 for them to release the car, then $460 to Alliance Towing — $600 for an afternoon spent in downtown Paso! My 69-year-old friend and I had to walk in the dark to Alliance to get my car.
The city also towed the truck of the professional cycle team, sponsored by Pacific Premier Bank, there for a Nov. 11 event. All to let a bunch of tipsy people walk the streets.
Anyone who was towed can call the Police Records Department at 805-227-7500 to ask for a “tow hearing.” As for me, I do not plan to patronize downtown Paso again.
Cindy McIntyre, Paso Robles
Take down those signs!
Perhaps the oil companies could use some of that $8 million spent to defeat Measure G to pay someone to pick up all their “No on G” signs that are littering our county’s roads?
Bob Conlen, Los Osos
Another driver for better-lit bikes
I commend Wendy Soderblom for her recent letter, “A little light, please?”
She was reading my mind. I can’t tell you how often I think to myself, when driving, “Bicyclist are you insane?”
Why aren’t you wearing yellow or bright green jackets — not black — also, put red lights on the back of your bike. Staying safe is up to you.
C. Schutz, Cayucos
This one’s on you, Mr. President
President Trump says he will punish California for poorly managing its forests, until someone reminds him that he is responsible for the management of forests — the U.S. Forest Service is under his cabinet.
How long will our nation survive this presidency?
James Carlisle, Atascadero
Enough is enough!
How many more lives must be lost?
How many more cities, homes, historical landmarks, businesses and wildlife must perish before the governor, state Senate, state Assembly and the California Air Resources Board make forest management the No. 1 priority and protect California residents?
What is it going to take?
What is your number of lives and towns destroyed?
What is the number of wildlife and their habitats destroyed before you take priority action?
Shame on every environmental group that believes scrub sage and chaparral deserve more protection than people!
Barbara Harmon, Arroyo Grande
