Letters to the editor: Differing views on Measure G

Disappointed in Trib’s endorsement
I was disappointed that The Tribune took a position of support on Measure G. Implementation of Measure G would result in the shut down of existing oil and gas production in San Luis Obispo in the near term. Arguments to the contrary are due to a lack of understanding of oil production or are disingenuous.
Enactment would lead to the loss of well-paid head of household jobs in San Luis Obispo County. Why would our community so casually throw away 230 well paid jobs? This on top of the Diablo Plant shut down. And for what? The small production of oil and gas in San Luis Obispo will be easily replaced in autocratic countries such as Saudi Arabia and Venezuela that have little regulation of industry resulting in more global pollution than if produced here.
Passage of Measure G will result in expense to the county in litigation expense, loss of revenue to local businesses and the county, and negligible if any environmental benefit to SLO or the world. Vote no on Measure G.
Bill Almas, San Luis Obispo
Don’t be confused by Big Oil
I urge readers to inform themselves on Measure G, and not be confused by the Big Oil misinformation. Measure G does not affect current operations, but gives SLO County people the power to rescue their most precious resource: water. The arguments put forward are designed to confuse voters. Measure G prevents using local water resources to fracture Monterey Shale and adding acid treatments to the ground in order to extract oil. It prevents these oil companies from working around the county approved plans for protecting our resources.
Drinkable water is necessary for life, for our survival. The risk of becoming another Flint, Michigan, is not worth it. Nor is Measure G likely to make a dent in America’s oil production.
Vote yes for Measure G.
Jim Carlisle, Atascadero
Here’s why I’m voting yes on Measure G
I live in rural SLO County, and the water for my household comes from a 300-foot-deep well. The idea that a fracking company would be allowed to pump chemical-laced water into the earth and potentially contaminate our well is unacceptable. Fracking is a direct threat to my family’s health and our property value, and the same holds for the vast majority of rural residents of this county who depend on ground water. Please join me in voting yes on Measure G to protect our water!
Michael Costello, San Luis Obispo
Here’s why I’m voting no on Measure G
There is no fracking in San Luis Obispo County, and even Measure G supporters admit the county’s geology doesn’t support fracking. What Measure G will do is shut down existing oil and gas production in San Luis Obispo County, along with the jobs, tax revenue and economic activity it supports.
Measure G would lead to the loss of 230 good-paying jobs directly related to oil and gas production in SLO County — and even more jobs in local businesses that depend on the oil and gas industry. Those jobs are vital to the people who hold them and the families that depend on them. It’s baffling that Measure G activists are willing to sacrifice those jobs to ban something — fracking — that isn’t happening in SLO County.
Oil and gas produced here is consumed here — not exported abroad. Shutting down oil and gas production here will increase our dependence on imported foreign oil from countries with poor environmental and human rights regulations. Oil and gas produced in SLO County is done so under the highest regulations in the world and provides more than 200 local jobs. Let’s keep it local. Vote no on Measure G.
Joanie Brown, San Luis Obispo
Say no to Big Oil
Chevron has chosen to spend $4 million influencing public policy in San Luis Obispo and the Central Coast. That seems like an absolutely absurd amount of money here, but of course for Chevron that is chump change. Clearly there is a big picture narrative. Why would Chevron, with its investments in Russia and Saudi Arabia (spanning the past seven decades) advertise to our community on an anti-Saudi Arabia and Russia platform? This makes absolutely no sense and is the epitome of organized hypocrisy!
This capital flow aimed at disrupting the organic political opinion of SLO is incredibly concerning and I am shocked we are not questioning this. The platform of the no on Measure G movement is largely grounded upon economic impacts. Whilst there may be marginal negative economic impacts, ensuring a future with an economy is paramount. This economic impact may be greater to Chevron than to SLO civilians.
Why else would they be influencing our local politics so vigorously and disruptively? It seems a rather obvious deficit in the organization’s “corporate social responsibility.” I wish our council and leadership would engage this malevolent act within the political sphere.
We must reject corporate control of our culture! Reclaim SLO!
Dominic Chequer, San Luis Obipso
Measure G is ‘junk science’
Measure G is based on bogus assumptions. There is no fracking in SLO County and there won’t be, the geology doesn’t support it. G aims to ban something that won’t happen anyway. Oil isn’t found in aquifers. Oil wells are typically 1000s of feet deep; water wells are 100s. Finally, fracking, where it is used, doesn’t cause earthquakes. Quakes start miles deep, not 1000s. Measure G is junk science personified.
G is a thinly veiled attack on fossil fuels. Oil and gas will a part of our energy supplies for the foreseeable future. As a nation, we can produce our own or we can buy it from Mideastern despots, that’s the choice we have.
As for the 19 gallons of water used to produce one barrel of oil, we could divert that and grow 19 almonds.
Ed Cobleigh, Paso Robles
Protect our green county by voting yes on Measure G
As a recent graduate of Templeton High School (Go Eagles!) I can tell you one thing for sure: I love green.
Home to me is signified by the green of my alma mater, the green of our shaggy football field and the green of San Luis Obispo County’s extensive natural environment. To preserve this environment for myself and future generations, I stand with my fellow 20,473 SLO residents who signed the anti-fracking ballot initiative that has become Measure G.
With our votes, fracking’s harmful effects on drinking water and wildlife habitats will not be felt in SLO county. This November, vote yes on Measure G. Let’s protect our beautiful, green home.
Meagan Helm, Templeton
Join other jurisdictions in rejecting fracking
Please join me and the California Nurses Association in voting yes on Measure G.
Some other California counties that have already banned fracking include San Benito, Monterey, Santa Cruz and Mendocino. If San Luis Obispo County votes yes, we will be the 7th county to reject fracking. Other fracking opponents include New York State, which banned it four years ago, and Colorado has statewide initiatives to end new oil exploration. France, Brazil, Argentina and New Zealand have already done the same.
When you vote yes, you are giving a huge gift to our local residents — the comfort of helping protect our water and environmental quality, and of preventing greater health risks associated with fracking technology. You are helping to avoid not only the raising of childhood asthma rates, but also the raising of the Earth’s temperature and the frequency of earthquakes. You are also helping to promote renewable energy across our state, the nation and the globe. Even though the oil industry spent over $5 million in Monterey County to defeat a fracking ban, their wise citizens were not fooled and still said no!
Thank you for voting yes on Measure G.
Kalila Volkov, Morro Bay
