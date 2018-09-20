In my humble opinion, Alex Bar-B-Q building didn’t merit saving

My family and I ate at Alex’s restaurant many times years ago, and while we always found it friendly and inviting, never did I think the building was so architecturally fantastic that it needed/should be saved.





That, however, is just my humble opinion but given all the new laws relative to retrofit and the like, and the fact that the teardown is done, I think the best thing the community could do would be to ask Compass Health to honor the building by posting pictures inside to remind people of what “used” to be and allow the current project to do the town proud. Fines and etc. — not mine to weigh in on — but I do feel that it might be good to move forward without acrimony. There is enough of that in the world.

Carol Kiessig, Paso Robles

