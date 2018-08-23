SLO Tribune should save its newspaper space for local news

On Aug.13, you ran a small story — in your local section, no less — about a robbery suspect getting killed by police in Los Angeles, in the middle of the night. There was absolutely nothing noteworthy or unusual about the story you gave over 100 words to.
Really? Many of us on the Central Coast moved from L.A. to get away from stories like this. If you start reporting on individual homicides in L.A. and S.F., you’ll be giving away valuable print real estate that’s needed for local affairs here in our fine community, ranging from Santa Maria to Paso Robles to San Simeon.
Please, I implore you, don’t print those unremarkable wire reports about violence in the big cities to the south and north of us. I’d much rather seen longer stories on issues of the day that directly affect our lives here on the Central Coast.
Pete Howard, San Luis Obispo
